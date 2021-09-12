Queen and Boris Johnson pay tribute to extraordinarily fabulous Emma Raducanu

The Queen and the Prime Minister paid tribute to the extraordinarily fabulous teenage tennis champion Emma Raducanu.

The 18-year-old, who won Saturday’s US Open final in straight sets, was praised for her composure and courage in this historic match.

After her victory, the Queen congratulated the teenager on her remarkable achievements at such a young age and said that she and her opponent Leylah Fernandez would inspire the next generation of tennis players.

Boris Johnson praised Raducanus’ extraordinary poise and courage in this sensational match. “

A tweet from the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge praised the teenager and her opponent for their incredible achievements at the tournament.

Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your breathtaking performances and your historic Grand Slam victory! Amazing, we are all so proud of you.

@leylahfernandez well done for your amazing accomplishments at this year’s # USOpen, it was a pleasure to watch. VS

A personal message from the monarch, posted on the Royal Family’s website, read: Congratulations on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It’s a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and a testament to your hard work and dedication.

I have no doubt that your outstanding performance and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my best wishes to you and to your many supporters.

The Prime Minister wrote: What a sensational game! Congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu. You have shown extraordinary skill, composure and courage, and we are all extremely proud of you.

Celebrity fans also added their voices to the long list of congratulations and praised the two teens on their performances.

Pop group The Spice Girls tweeted Wow! Amazing tennis from @leylahfernandez and @EmmaRaducanu it’s Girl Power right there !! Congratulations Emma.

TV presenter Gary Lineker said: For the first time in my life I tweeted on air, but my god what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman, he said. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu for a truly amazing achievement.

“Winner of the US Open at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous.

Comedian Dara O Briain said: Well, it’s both brilliant and ridiculously amazing. Well done Emma Raducanu.

8 out of 10 cat host Jimmy Carr described the teenager as a legend and admitted he got emotional during the game.

Emma Raducanu 20 consecutive sets. What service? What legend? The game I like to play, he tweeted.

I think it’s good I shed a tear. Congratulations Emma and well done for these A levels.

Fellow Cats panelist Jon Richardson added: What a treat and what a privilege to watch.

Thank goodness for sports in a messy world and thank goodness for Emma Raducanu. Absolutely superb.

Former countdown host Carol Vorderman said: Unbelievable… a big thumbs up to our new tennis queen.

But people also praised the level of play on both sides of the net.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon added his congratulations.

Just amazing! @EmmaRaducanu is a star, a model and a champion. Congratulations! she tweeted.

I suspect tonight is one of those sporting occasions that will be talked about for decades. Two great players who will undoubtedly dominate women’s tennis for years to come.

TV presenter Nick Knowles tweeted: The quality of the American tennis women’s final is epic!

Piers Morgan wrote: RUPTURE: @EmmaRaducanu wins US Open. It is one of the greatest achievements in the history of British sport. Congratulations, Emma, ​​you are the champion.

Earlier in the game Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: What an absolutely amazing game and what an amazing British athlete we have in Emma Raducanu.

