Donald Trump jumps to join Biden at 9/11 memorial ceremonies





NEW YORK: Former US President Donald Trump was absent from official 9/11 commemorations in New York and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all attended a grim ceremony on Saturday morning at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City, where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago, reports the Xinhua news agency. Biden visited next to the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville to attend a wreath laying ceremony. Earlier, former President George W. Bush and Vice President Kamala Harris both spoke at the memorial. Trump, instead of appearing at ceremonies, walked several blocks from his Trump Tower building in Manhattan to the 17th Police Station and the nearby fire station in New York City. During an unexpected stop at a Shanksville fire department, Biden praised Bush for encouraging American unity in his speech. He also defended his administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in brief remarks to the press. Biden’s last stop on the day was the National Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, where he attended a wreath-laying ceremony with First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Personnel. Biden did not make formal remarks on Saturday, but released a video statement on Friday acknowledging the lives lost in the deadliest attack in U.S. history and calling for national unity. The September 11, 2001 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist group Al Qaeda. Four commercial planes were hijacked by 19 Al-Qaida terrorists. The first aircraft to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. He landed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan. Seventeen minutes later, the south tower of the World Trade Center was hit by United Airlines flight 175. The two 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes, causing the other World Trade structures to collapse. Center and damaging surrounding buildings. The third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the west side of the Pentagon, causing the side of the building to partially collapse. The fourth jet, United Airlines Flight 93, which flew to Washington, DC, was the only one not to hit its target, crashing instead in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It was later determined that the target of Flight 93 was either the White House or the Capitol. A total of 2,996 people were killed in the attacks, which were the deadliest in human history, along with more than 25,000 others.

