On the occasion of the anniversary of the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan tweets a letter from Prime Minister Modi





Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Modi for his support and his letter (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a heartfelt letter on the first anniversary of the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, his former cabinet colleague and powerful Dalit leader of Bihar. Posting the letter on Twitter, Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, thanked the prime minister for his affection for the late leader. “Sir, you have honored the work he has done for the company by putting the summary of my father’s entire life in your own words and you have shown him your affection,” the MP from Jamui tweeted. Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and founder of the Lok Janshakti party, died on October 8. Chirag Paswan follows a traditional calendar to celebrate the first anniversary of his father’s death on September 12. The Prime Minister, in his letter, said it was an emotional day for him. “I miss him (Ram Vilas Paswan) as a friend. I also feel the loss Indian politics suffered because of his death,” Prime Minister Modi wrote. The Prime Minister further hailed Ram Vilas Paswan as a champion of the poor and Dalits. “Those who seek to serve the nation politically must learn from the life of Ram Vilas Paswan. Even after reaching the top, he was always available and cordial with his party colleagues. He believed in dialogue and peace. cordiality, which is why he had such good relations with political leaders at all levels, ”he added. arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/0SCeD6P1m4 (@iChiragPaswan) September 12, 2021 Ahead of the event, Chirag Paswan said he invited top national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, for the Patna event. The event takes on increased political significance at a time when Chirag Paswan is embroiled in a bitter dispute with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to claim his father’s legacy. Mr Paras said he would attend the event and was happy his nephew visited his residence to invite him to the same. Nitish Kumar is also invited to the event but Chirag Paswan was unable to secure an appointment with the chief minister of Bihar. Political observers will closely monitor attendance at the event as Chirag Paswan visited Bihar on an “Aashirvaad Yatra” to rally support for his LJP faction.

