The 2023 polls will be organized according to the new census: Assad – Pakistan





Said the matter should be discussed with CCI to complete the count in 18 months. Project K-IV will be ready by August 2023

KARACHI: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar has said that the 2023 general election will be held in accordance with the new census, saying the government is consulting all stakeholders on the matter.

At a press conference at KPT Port House with Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday, the Minister of Planning said that the era of Pervez Musharraf was much better than the PML-N and PPP rule in terms of efforts to improve Karachi, but the army chief at the time could not help but organize a census in the city.

A nationwide census finally took place in 2017 after a 19-year hiatus, but it became controversial as some political parties had reservations about the exercise and its findings, the minister said.

After consulting all stakeholders, the federal cabinet would send recommendations to the Council of Common Interest (ICC) so that the census process can be completed within the next 18 months, he said. The exercise will be followed by a delineation, he said, saying the next general election will be held in accordance with the new census.

He was of the opinion that a new census would be organized using digital technology and geolocation, in addition to integrating government institutions, to make the census more transparent.

The federal minister, however, criticized the Sindh government for dragging its feet in the conduct of local body elections due to an unresolved census issue. The provincial government’s delaying tactics will only help the PTI gain more votes, he said.

Speaking about the development of Karachis, the Federal Minister blamed the PPP government for depriving residents of their basic rights with the water shortage and the collapse of public transport infrastructure as well as the sewage, drainage and garbage disposal.

The PPP in its 13-year reign in Sindh had not completed any megaprojects for Karachi, he said.

The federal minister said that improving the port city was not the responsibility of the federal government, but Prime Minister Imran Khan paid special attention to Karachi. He said 21 billion rupees had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) this year for small development projects in Karachi.

One of the main projects of the federal government is to lift 1.1 million tons of garbage in Karachi, followed by the construction of paths over nullahs (drains), underpasses and overhead bridges. He said the roads along the nullahs were already under construction.

He said cleaning up the nullahs was a testament to the sincere efforts of the federal government, so the recent rains have not caused any serious problems for citizens.

Mr Umer claimed that despite the strong reservations of the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, 7 billion rupees had been provided to the people of Karachi and 65 billion rupees had been disbursed throughout the province under the program. Ehsaas from the federal government.

The planning minister, who also heads the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Covid-19, said vaccines worth more than Rs 10 billion had been administered to the people of Karachi. Sindh did not spend any money on the vaccination campaign and not even for a single dose, but large photos of provincial ministers could be seen in vaccination centers, he regretted.

On the Sindh government’s proposal to include the KMC tax in the electricity bill, Umer said he discussed the matter with Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and said the federal government would not let this happen and would not allow K-Electric to collect the tax. .

The federal minister acknowledged that commodity prices had increased, but said the country had not faced a shortage of essential items this year.

He then lambasted the Sindh government for not reducing the price of wheat flour. In Punjab, a 20 kg bag of wheat flour, available at Rs 860, was sold for Rs 1,150 in Karachi and Rs 1,200 in Sukkur despite the fact that Sindh’s wheat production exceeded its consumption.

Regarding the Green Line project, the Federal Minister said that various phases of the project had been completed. About 80 buses have been brought in, and 40 of them will reach Karachi next week so that the Green Line project can be operational by October, he added.

The private sector will manage KCR

Regarding the 43 km long circular railway, Mr. Umer said that the Karachi-Pipri project will have more than 20 stations and will cost around 70 billion rupees.

The project would be managed by the private sector. To officially inaugurate the project infrastructure, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi in the last week of September.

Speaking about the water crisis, the Minister of Planning expressed hope that the K-1V project would be completed by August 14, 2023. The project had been delayed for at least a decade, he said. said, adding that work on K-IV would resume. after four to five months.

However, he claimed, the government of Sindh was responsible for ensuring the availability of water in Karachi.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

