Boris Johnson warned slow progress on green jobs risked 660,000 jobs

More than 660,000 UK jobs will be lost overseas unless Boris Johnson pushes the UK’s green agenda forward. The warning from TUC boss Frances OGrady comes as her virtual conference opens Sunday with debates on climate change and the decarbonization of the economy. Ms. OGrady will say 259,000 manufacturers and 407,000 supply chain jobs are at risk as global demand for products made without fossil fuels increases. Britain still depends on burning coal to make steel, but Sweden is already introducing green technologies using hydrogen. Alan Coombs, 56, a community union representative at the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, said: Companies overseas are already setting target dates for green steel. But the UK is not even putting its feet in the water. Here we have third or fourth generation families working in the plant. If we don’t learn green steel technology soon, there won’t be another generation.

And Ms OGrady added: The world is moving away from carbon and heading towards net zero. The UK must keep pace with the change. There is still time to protect vital jobs in manufacturing and its supply chains. But time is running out. Yet as the UK prepared to host the COP26 climate change summit in November, it lags behind most other G7 countries in green technology. The United States invests the equivalent of 2,960 per person in programs such as electric vehicles and energy efficiency, compared to 180 in Britain. And Britain’s green salvage investment is only a quarter of France and a fifth of Canada. The TUC analysis shows that the regions with the most directly threatened jobs are the North West with 39,100, Yorkshire and the Humber with 36,900 and the West Midlands with 31,300. The region with the fewest jobs at risk is London with 8,100.

