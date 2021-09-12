Donald Trump congratulates Vitor Belfort after Evander Holyfield’s TKO





Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on MMAJunkie.com.

***

Former US President Donald Trump took the opportunity to address the winner of the Triller Fight Club Legends II main event on Saturday.

Shortly after former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort quickly worked with boxing legend Evander Holyfield in their main fight, Trump, who was in charge of the side commentary for the event, addressed the captive audience of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. , Florida

With Trump in the comment booth was his son Donald Trump Jr., former UFC Junior heavyweight champion Dos Santos and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

You are a fighter, Trump said. I have to tell you, you have some friends between Jorge and Junior, and my son, my junior, they said you were going to do amazingly well. I said, well, but boxing is not his thing. Junior said, yes that’s it, you’re just looking.

The former heavyweight champion proved the former president was right in his prediction, as Belfort did a quick job on Holyfield scoring a quick TKO in the first round.

Ahead of the fight in an interview that took place seconds before he entered the ring, Belfort ended his remarks with Trump’s presidential campaign slogan, Lets make America great again!

The former president appreciated Belfort’s message, as did most of those in attendance who chanted Trump’s name throughout the evening. You are a great patriot and we appreciate it, Trump added, addressing Belfort.

Vitor, your stock was very high, but it’s even higher tonight because you beat someone who is, I don’t know, probably one of the greatest of all time, Trump continued. There is no doubt about Evander and we love Evander. I know Evander, and I’ve never seen that happen to Evander. I’ve been with Evander for a long time and that’s just one of those things, you were really fantastic.

Trump also briefly came up with the idea of ​​creating a clash between Masvidal or Dos Santos as Belfort’s next opponent inside the boxing ring, but it appears Triller would rather like to create a clash between Belfort and Jake Paul.

Related

Best Photos: Vitor Belfort eliminates Evander HolyfieldVitor Belfort does a quick job on Evander Holyfield, scoring TKO in the first round

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://sports.yahoo.com/donald-trump-congratulates-vitor-belfort-042733474.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos