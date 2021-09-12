Trump drops big clue about presidential race in meeting with Manhattan police





Former President Donald Trump appeared to drop a major clue about his presidential campaign plans for 2024 on Saturday when he skipped ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and instead intervened on Manhattan police and firefighters.

Asked by one of the officers at the 17th station near Trump Tower if he was going to run again, the former president teased, “Oh, that’s a tough question.”

Then he added, “Actually, that’s an easy question. I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not supposed to talk about it yet … But I think you’re going to be very happy.

Trump said he was withholding an ad because of “campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous.”

The longer Trump delays in declaring he is a candidate, the more he can continue to fundraise while avoiding contribution reporting requirements.

Trump started to look more and more like he could introduce himself. Last week, he had a conference call with several members of his new Faith Advisory Council made up of religious leaders, and ordered them to find more Catholic and Jewish voices for him.

He’s also scheduled a political rally in Georgia at the end of the month and one in Iowa next month.

“Prepare for the longest presidential campaign in history,” the Washington Post joked.

The cheerful reunion at the police station also felt like a campaign stop, as Trump hailed his police “heroes,” even after defending the Jan.6 insurgents who attacked the police. “We love blue,” he said.

Twitter critics, meanwhile, have severely criticized Trump for rescinding the nation’s solemn tributes to the victims of 9/11.

President Joe Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the grim casualty reading ceremony in Manhattan. First Ladies Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were also at the scene.

The story continues

Former President George W. Bush, who was president at the time of the attack, spoke from the field in Shanksville, Pa., Where Flight 93 crashed on September 11, 2001, during a fight between terrorists and passengers.

Bush attacked both foreign and domestic terrorists in his speech. “We have seen more and more evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only from the borders, but also from the violence that gathers inside,” he said.

Biden, who spoke about the need for unity in Shanksville, also attended a ceremony in Washington, DC

A spokesperson for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum confirmed to the New York Times that Trump was invited to the ceremony at Ground Zero. But he chose to ignore it, according to his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

Instead, he and his son Donald Trump Jr. were scheduled to comment on Saturday on a pay-per-view heavyweight fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. The former president is said to have boasted to friends that he was going to make an “obscene” amount of money for his comments.

Earlier, he released a video statement denigrating Biden for his handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-drops-big-hint-presidential-022327001.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos