Prime Minister Modi believes Indian economy has recovered thanks to LIP help





New oi-Kuntala Sarkar Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual meeting to inaugurate Sardhardham Bhavan – a training complex for job applicants and said: “Covid-19 has affected economies around the world, including that of the ‘India. But our economy has recovered more strongly than it was halted by the pandemic. ” Prime Minister Modi said the national economy has embarked on reforms as the world’s major economies are busy defending themselves during the pandemic. Help through the PLI scheme During the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “When the global supply chains were disrupted, we introduced the Production Incentive Program (PLI) to transform new opportunities in favor of India”. The PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing was introduced in April 2020 to boost domestic manufacturing and attract significant investment in manufacturing mobile phones and specified electronic components, including assembly, test units , marking and packaging (ATMP). The second round of the same PLI program was open until March of this year. Later, the PLI for computer hardware was also notified in March 2021. This week the Union government approved another PLI program for 13 sectors, with a total expenditure of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, including including Rs. 10,683 crores for the struggling textile segment. These PLI programs have indeed helped the Indian manufacturing segment even during the peak period of the pandemic. Moreover, it has helped to encourage job creation to some extent, keeping in mind the bad data on employment in India. According to available data, “In FY2020, the program benefited approximately 150 manufacturing units, generating additional sales of Rs 46,400 crore (US $ 6,187 million) and highlighted the potential significant additional jobs over the next 8 years. As a result, the program has been expanded to accommodate 10 additional “dawn” sectors to boost India’s economy and self-sufficiency. This initiative was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus plan for fiscal year 2020-21, with an estimated allocation of Rs 145,980 crore ($ 20,169 million US) spread over five years. “ According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), India’s GDP grew to 20.1% in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, indicating a steady economic recovery. However, this growth is a precise effect of a low base in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi added: “We must see ourselves as a world economic leader, because in the 21st century India has no few opportunities to succeed.” Global state of economic recovery Some developed countries in the European Union are now showing better economic improvements than in the previous quarter. However, the UK economy grew only 0.1% in July 2021, while services did not experience significant growth, according to the Office for National Statistics, UK. On the other hand, China’s exports in August grew at a faster-than-expected rate of 25.6% from the previous year, compared to 19.3% in July. Imports also increased 33.1% year-on-year in August. However, in August, Chinese factories grew at a slower pace, while the service sector collapsed into contraction, keeping GDP growth under pressure. In the United States, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, real GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.6% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a 6.3% increase in the first quarter, showing a steady recovery. Although last year, the US economy contracted significantly compared to other countries, including India. For investment related articles, business news and mutual fund advice Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 8:09 a.m. [IST]

