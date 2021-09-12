Former President Trump Visits NYC Police Station, Fire Hall – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best of New York City





Weather in New York: CBS2 9/11 Nightly Forecast at 11:00 p.m. Vanessa Murdock from CBS2 has your weather forecast for September 11 at 11:00 p.m.

2 hours ago

9/11 Tributes held across New York City There were 9/11 tributes in New York City throughout the day.

2 hours ago

Mets, Yankees Honor 9/11 Victims and First Responders to Subway Series Game On the anniversary of September 11, the Yankees and Mets played ball. The Subway series was bursting with emotion as teams and fans honored our heroes; CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports.

2 hours ago

Hundreds of people visit Ground Zero to pay tribute to 20 years after September 11. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Weather in New York: CBS2 9/11 Evening Forecast at 7 PMCBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 11 at 7 p.m.

5 hours ago

Family and friends of 9/11 victims gather for solemn tribute in New JerseyIn New Jersey, friends and family of 9/11 victims gathered on Saturday to honor their memories in solemn tribute; Reports from CBS2’s Meg Baker.

5 hours ago

New Yorkers are spending September 11 helping those in need commemorate how the city came together in the wake of the attacks. CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports.

6 hours ago

Gov. Hochul proposes legislation to make the National Guard VeteransTo mark 20 years since 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to ensure that members of the National Guard are considered veterans.

6 hours ago

Hundreds of people gather on the shores of Point Lookout for the 9/11 Sunrise Memorial Service. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

6 hours ago

Former President Trump visits New York Police Station, Fire Hall Former President Donald Trump was in New York on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

6 hours ago

The live reading of the names returns to the ceremony in Lower Manhattan honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks 20 years ago On the anniversary of September 11, two decades later, families have once again taken to this sacred land of the Lower Manhattan to remember the 2,753 people who died in the attack on the World Trade Center; Tony Aiello of CBS2 reports.

6 hours ago

September 11: Through Their Eyes Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, our colleagues at CBS2 are opening up, some for the first time, to the challenges of covering this unforgettable day.

12 hours ago

September 11 Memorial Ceremony – Part 2 Twenty years later, loved ones have read the names of the thousands of lives lost in the terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan.

13 hours ago

Through Their Eyes: Reporters on Never Forgetting As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America, CBS2 crew members share their experiences covering the story that changed the lives of so many families, d ‘friends and relatives.

13 hours ago

September 11 Memorial Ceremony – Part 1 Twenty years later, loved ones have read the names of the thousands of lives lost in the terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan.

14 hours ago

Annual September 11 Reflection Ceremony at Jersey City Waterfront. Reports from CBS2’s Meg Baker.

16 hours ago

Sunrise Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial at Point Lookout When the towers were struck, stunned Long Islanders spontaneously gathered on the shore, from where they had a crystal-clear view of the unthinkable. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

16 hours ago

Remembering September 11: Pain and Loss Remains Fresh for So Many, 20 Years Later Many who saw it all unfold remember those who were lost and thank the heroes who stood up in the face of the tragedy . CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

Names reading returns to 9/11 remembrance ceremony The names of the thousands of lives lost in terrorist attacks will be read aloud, a tradition that was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Aiello of CBS2 reports.

17 hours ago

Through Their Eyes: Andrea Grymes reflects on the loss of her husband’s uncle As we celebrate 20 years since the attacks on America, the members of the CBS2 crew share their experiences covering the story that has changed the lives of so many families, friends and loved ones.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: Saturday morning update on September 11 from CBS2 John Elliott has the latest tri-state area forecast on CBS2 News this morning.

18 hours ago

Weather in New York: CBS2 9/10 Nightly Forecast at 23 PMCBS2’s John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 10th at 11pm

1 day ago

Fire caused evacuation at Far Rockaway hospital A fire forced the evacuation of the only hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens on Friday.

1 day ago

New Jersey business owners hope financial aid will help them get back on their feet Main streets in New Jersey are looking to turn the page on Ida and resume operations as usual, and with four more counties receiving disaster declarations on Friday, financial aid may arrive soon; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports.

1 day ago

