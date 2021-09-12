Self-made Chinese billionaire fights to save Evergrande, mired in debt



Guangzhou Evergrande’s Xu Jiayin (left) was at one point the richest person in China

BEIJING: From rural poverty to billions in real estate, Xu Jiayin’s fortune has followed China’s galloping growth for much of the past two decades, but he is now fighting to save his conglomerate Evergrande from a quagmire of debt .

The 62-year-old – also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese – was at one point the richest man in China, with a taste for luxury brands, exclusive yachts and a nose for doing praise the Communist Party for leading the economy into a home ownership boom.

But Evergrande is sagging under hundreds of billions of dollars in debt as fears grow of an impending collapse that could ricochet off the world’s second-largest economy.

“Chinese real estate developers – and their creditors – appear to be approaching a settlement,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

They warned that Evergrande was “on the verge of collapse” with significant losses for banks, bondholders and homebuyers.

Total liabilities swelled to 1.97 trillion yuan ($ 305 billion), the ailing group said last week, warning of the risk of default.

Evergrande began to falter under the new “three red lines” imposed on developers in a state crackdown in August 2020 – forcing the group to offload properties with increasingly steep discounts.

Xu’s rise mirrored China, moving from a largely rural and impoverished society to the gargantuan economy it is today.

The now billionaire, whose mother died when he was one, recalled in a 2017 speech how he had only eaten sweet potatoes and steamed bread throughout his school years .

“The sheets I put down, the quilts I covered, and the clothes I wore were all covered in piles of patches,” Xu said.

“At that time, my greatest wish was to get out of the countryside, find a job and be able to eat better.”

After leaving school in 1976 – the end of the Cultural Revolution that lasted a decade – he struggled to find work.

When the colleges reopened, Xu studied metallurgy and was later assigned to a state-run steel mill.

He left in 1992 for Shenzhen, the heart of China’s reform and opening-up experience in the 1990s, before founding Evergrande in 1996.

The 323 apartments in the company’s first completed project sold in half a day and grossed 80 million yuan.

Evergrande embarked on mass development, building sought-after apartments all over China and capitalizing on its rapid accumulation of wealth.

The group was listed in Hong Kong in 2009, raising HK $ 70.5 billion ($ 9 billion) when it went public, making it China’s largest private real estate company and making Xu the man. the richest on the continent with a net worth of 42.2 billion yuan.

In 2010, Xu bought the then besieged Guangzhou soccer team, renaming it Guangzhou Evergrande and pumping money into world-class players and coaches.

A football novice when he bought the club, Xu helped the team win eight league championships.

He also cracked down on bad behavior, fining a player who defied the referee and introducing the “Five Imperatives” – including “Players must obey the judgment of the referee unconditionally”.

The group has also invested in electric vehicles, tourism and bottled water.

According to the SuperYachtFan website, Xu owns a $ 60 million yacht.

He also owns a private jet, which Australian media reported using to research development opportunities in Sydney in 2014.

Xu also became known for his love of luxury brands, especially the French brand Hermès, which earned him the nickname “Belt Xu” after wearing a Hermès belt to the National Political Congress in 2012.

Some have speculated that his success came from close and useful relationships, especially with former Premier Wen Jiabao’s brother.

But Xu attributed his success to education – and to the Communist Party.

“Without the resumption of the national university entrance examination, I am still in the countryside. Without a 14 yuan state scholarship, I could not go to college. Without the reform and opening up of the country, Evergrande is not what it is today, “he said.

“Everything in Evergrande is given by the Party, the state and society.”

But Xu now faces a government crackdown on extreme wealth, with President Xi Jinping leading a campaign for “common prosperity” against vast wealth.

In 2017, his fortune was estimated at $ 43 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

But that has now fallen to less than $ 9 billion, having lost $ 14.5 billion so far this year alone as Evergrande’s value plummeted.