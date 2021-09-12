Legendary comedian Umer Sharif in distress – Diary





KARACHI: There are many definitions of comedy. One of them is: comedy is tragedy plus time. That means, as explained in a Woody Allen movie, the night Lincoln was shot you couldn’t be kidding, and now the time has passed and now it’s fair game. It’s hard to put Umer Sharif in a box that can best describe his brand of humor. It is certainly not difficult, however, to argue that there would be no stage or film artist in the subcontinent who has influenced generations of comedians as he has in the past four years. decades.

His presence of mind is exemplary, his mind is razor sharp, he is quick to understand and his observation skills are out of the ordinary. He is a giant when it comes to providing the best medicines to people in distress.

Today, Sharif is lying in a local hospital in Karachi, suffering from multiple ailments that are not easy to treat simultaneously. As the media have pointed out lately, this type of treatment can only be applied in three countries, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the United States. The videos that have circulated on social networks of the legendary comedian calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take care of him are deeply disconcerting. No less painful are the rumors of a few other videos hinting at a family feud, not our topic here.

No human life is ordinary, but some lives need to be protected because they are essential to the well-being of society. In this context, it is good to know that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill has assured that the government will support Sharif in his trip to one of the three countries. May he recover quickly and completely!

Its stage plays on audio cassettes in shops and homes and echoes through loudspeakers installed in minibuses.

Thinking back on Sharif’s career, the first surprising thing that one realizes is that he rose to fame at a time when comedians Moin Akhtar, Ismail Tara and Majid Jahangir were extremely popular, reigning on the roost in the industry. of television by making shows such as Fifty-Fifty and those written by Anwar Maqsood. Feeling that it would not be a piece of cake for him to find his place on television, Sharif opted for the world of theater, calling it the commercial scene for lack of a better expression, and found his calling in no time. It caught the attention of Karachi audiences who liked to have light and simple fun, which allowed them to have a good laugh and get home without scratching their heads as to the meaning of a particular line or dialogue. .

Interestingly, and contrary to the idea that there are different types of humor and that it’s hard to make a Karachi laugh over a joke made in Lahore, Sharif instantly became a national hit. His plays Bakra Qiston Per and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai are distinctly remembered being the most famous performed on audio cassettes in shops and homes in Lahore and sounding through loudspeakers installed in minibuses (W-11) in Karachi. It was quite a unique phenomenon.

Subsequently, and possibly as a result, Sharif graduated in cinema, and his time in Lahore as an actor and film director was reasonably successful. Mr. 420 is an example. However, with the advent of satellite television and the exponential expansion of electronic medium, Sharif returned to his hometown of Karachi, performed plays and even hosted talk shows on a few channels.

This inimitable artist hadn’t been feeling well for over a decade. Diabetes weakened her body. And yet, until this current situation which led him to the hospital, his humor never lost its edge.

Let’s hope and pray that with the support of the government Sharif will return to his sane and witty state of mind.

And the government of Sindh could also help.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

