Politics
Prince Charles ‘struggling eco-village at Dumfries House has been’ bailed out ‘by Boris’ flat donor
Prince Charles’ struggling eco-village at Dumfries House was “also bailed out by Boris Johnson’s donor flat”
- Lord Brownlow has been revealed to have partially funded work at 11 Downing Street
- But the peer also intervened when the Prince of Wales struggled to sell properties
- Lord Brownlows Havisham investment group stepped in to buy nine properties
A Tory donor trapped in renovating Boris Johnson’s apartment has also bailed out Prince Charles’ struggling eco-village at Dumfries House.
It was revealed this year that Lord Brownlow had partially funded work at 11 Downing Street after then-fiancé Mr Johnsons, Carrie Symonds, allegedly objected to John Lewis’s furniture nightmare left behind by Theresa May.
But the peer, who was a police officer before making his fortune in the financial industry, also intervened when the Prince of Wales struggled to sell properties in Knockroon in East Ayrshire.
Lord Brownlow was revealed this year to have partially funded work at 11 Downing Street
The new development of 770 houses was to resemble Poundbury, the village of Dorset, built to meet the architectural and community values of the Princes.
In plans drawn up after Charles formed a consortium to buy Dumfries House in 2007, the sale of the Knockroon houses would produce millions of pounds that could be used to renovate the dilapidated Palladian mansion.
But after developers struggled to sell even the first phase of 31 homes, investment group Lord Brownlows Havisham stepped in to buy nine properties for rent and a cafe.
The acquisition of 45 million Dumfries House including 20 million borrowed through the charity Charless, The Princes Foundation was a financial risk for the future king.
However, he came up with 68 acres of farmland where he hoped to create his eco-village and raise more than enough money to pay off his charitable debts and fund ambitious plans for the restoration of Dumfries House.
Experts say the project was worthwhile but poorly designed, with the properties too expensive for the former mining area.
The first tranche of apartments and houses went on sale in 2011, with a four-bedroom house at 220,000.
By comparison, a three-bedroom property near Cumnock was on the market for 39,950 at the time. Knockroon’s failure would explain why Charles turned to donors to fund Dumfries House.
Tory donor trapped in renovating Boris Johnson's apartment has also bailed out Prince Charles
Charles really put everything on the line financially and emotionally for the purchase of the house and estate, said royal author Ingrid Seward.
Knockroon was crucial for the economy. He wanted to create his own Scottish Poundbury, a model village for sustainable living to help offset costs and create long-term sustainability. But it hasn’t worked so far.
Not building as many houses as he would have liked put pressure on fundraising from other sources, including donors.
Despite the intervention of the Havisham group, the developer of Knockroon Hope Homes withdrew from the project in 2015.
Lord Brownlow contributed 58,000 to the refurbishment of No 11. Mr Johnson then paid the money back.
The Havisham Group did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesperson for the Princes Foundation said last night: As our annual accounts show, the Princes Foundation remains in good financial health.
A source pointed out that the money borrowed to partially enable the purchase of Dumfries House in 2007 has long been repaid.
