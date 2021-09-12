Two presidents, two separate messages on the anniversary of September 11





NEW YORK In 2001, George W. Bush presided over a country united in pain. Twenty years later, says Bush, those days seem far away.

In a remarkable speech Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., Bush lamented the current state of politics and tore violent extremists apart, apparently referring to the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill.

We have seen more and more evidence that dangers to our country can come not only from borders, but also from the violence that gathers inside, he said. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their contempt for pluralism, in their contempt for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are the children of the same filthy spirit. And it is our permanent duty to confront them.

In a subsequent appearance in Shanksville, President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said: I thought President Bush gave a very good speech today, a very good speech about who we are.

Biden started his day in Lower Manhattan, attending the World Trade Center ceremony with former Presidents Obama and Clinton. As usual, a host of other top elected officials were also in attendance, including the two congressional leaders.

Former President Donald Trump was absent from the scene. Instead, Trump posted a video post about 9/11 that was primarily a vehicle to detonate Biden for his handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The leader of our country has been passed off as a fool. And that can never happen, Trump said in the video.

Then, in the afternoon, he made two surprise visits, including one to a local fire station.

You have given me great support, he told the firefighters there.

And he again falsely claimed that he won the November election: we won the election, but what are you going to do?

In an adjacent police station, Trump again focused on Afghanistan as well as the police charities endorsement of his 2020 campaign. Then, questioned by a police officer if he was going to show up again, Trump said this:

I think you are going to be happy. Let me put it like that, okay? I think you are going to be very happy.

Trump only gave city officials a moments notice before his appearance, according to a city hall source.

Trump PAC shared several photos of himself in New York on September 11 with NYPD & FDNY, a uniformed member wearing a MAGA hat https://t.co/ygheFUqbLt pic.twitter.com/lgMq1QNloB

Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) September 11, 2021

New York elected officials, for their part, were much more relevant with their messages.

After September 11, they said we’ll never be back, Senator Charles Schumer said in an interview with NY1. South of Canal Street would be a ghost town, all the financial companies and everyone would leave. We came back bigger and better than ever, come back bigger and better than ever.

