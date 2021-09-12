Pakistan’s response to Covid-19 is better than that of other countries in the region: Prime Minister’s help – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been much better than that of other countries in the region, given its socio-economic and other factors to anticipate the adverse effects of the virus, said Senator Dr Sania Nishtar.

She was addressing an international conference on Covid-19 and South Asia hosted by the School of Public Health and Center for Contemporary South at Brown University. She was invited to share lessons from Pakistan regarding the pandemic and its impacts.

Speakers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India joined virtually. The other speakers came from Brown University, Yale University, Harvard University and civil society organizations.

Dr Nishtar said: Pakistan has fared much better than other countries in the region when it comes to its response to Covid-19. High-level political attention and a balanced approach to action, health versus livelihoods overseen and led by Prime Minister Imran Khan himself played a key role in addressing the issue.

However, we are currently living in the fourth wave, so there is no room for complacency, she told the conference.

Recently, Pakistan was also ranked third in the world in terms of effective pandemic management. In addition, according to the World Bank, Ehsaas emergency money was the third largest program in terms of percentage of population covered, and the fastest in the world in terms of the speed of disbursing money to those affected. by Covid-19, she said.

Pakistan has vaccinated more than 21 million people, administered more than 65.5 million doses of vaccine, and the goal is to immunize nearly 70 million people by the end of the year.

The conference focused on the different responses from various countries. The pandemic has affected all countries, but results have varied considerably. The suffering in some countries was considerably higher than in others, mainly due to the epidemic level of the disease and the response.

Speakers said government policies, the strength of public health systems, citizen engagement, vaccine availability and administration mattered in different ways.

Understanding how these factors, and potentially others, come together is necessary to generate the results we have observed and responded to so far, participants noted.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

