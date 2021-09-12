Politics
The organization of retirees requests the intervention of PM Modi to release money
New Delhi: Bharatiya Pensioners Manch (BMS) requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the earliest release of arrears of the cost allowance (DA) and the relief of the cost of living (DR) for employees central government and retirees.
In April of last year, the Ministry of Finance suspended an increase in the cost allowance (DA) until June 30, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July of this year, the government increased DA and DR to 28% effective July 1, 2021, which benefited over 48 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retirees.
The DA rate from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 was 17%. Thus, no DA and DR arrears were released for central government employees and retirees respectively.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the BMS said: “You are urged to intervene in the matter and order the Ministry of Finance to quickly lift the DA / DR freeze with effect from January 1, 2020 to January 30, 2020. June 2021.. Quick and immediate action with a response line to this organization will be greatly appreciated. “
The BPM estimated that during this period (DA / DR freeze) retail price inflation increased and the price of automotive fuel, edible oil and several pulses hit an all-time high.
The very basis of the DA / DR payment is to compensate employees and retirees for the increased cost of living. Once the cost of living has gone up, it is unfair to deny compensation to employees and retirees, he argued.
Most elderly retirees need medical assistance and now the rate of each product has increased severalfold due to the COVID-19 crisis. Most retirees have a day-to-day financial situation, he said.
“Retirees who are seniors are the most vulnerable in the fight against COVID-19 and any stopping of DR in their case at this point is not a substantial decision on the part of the government.
“There is no doubt that the country is going through a financial crisis because of COVID-19, but most retirees have already contributed to Prime Minister CARES ‘fund one day,” the organization said.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
