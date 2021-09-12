Brexit LIVE: Brexiteers attack Boris Johnson for ignoring the benefits of leaving the EU | Politics | New





The government announced a new national insurance tax of 1.25%, to clear the NHS backlog and fund social care. However, the move has sparked fury from more Thatcherite conservatives, who argue it will hamper the takeover of Covid in Britain.

Robin Birley, a former Tory and UKIP donor, has said he will no longer give Tories money. He commented: “As a strong supporter of Brexit and a strong supporter of Boris, I am a worried and very, very disappointed man. “I don’t see this government as particularly pro-business. I am terribly depressed about the whole situation. “We are alone, with a huge debt, outside the EU, which I was passionately pro-leaving. But we are not taking advantage of the benefits. “ He concluded in his interview with The Times: “I don’t see where deregulation is taking place. You need an entrepreneurial nation, and we’re not going in that direction at all. According to Mr Johnson’s plans, the amount any individual pays for social care before the state intervenes will be capped at £ 86,000. READ MORE: SNP veteran rages on ‘incompetent’ Sturgeon for over-selling ‘independence fairy tale’

In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a significant increase in corporate tax, from 19% to 25%. Equally damning was Crispin Odey, who gave more than £ 350,000 to the Conservative Party and more to pro-Brexit groups: “Covid has liberated governments. “They suddenly discovered that they could spend any amount of money, and this government couldn’t have a better person responsible for spending money than Boris. They have the ideal drunk captain. “We know the direction of travel, and the answer is that behind it are more expenses and more tax increases.” Following Mr Johnson’s increase in national insurance, the UK’s tax burden will reach its highest level in 70 years. The House of Commons approved the government’s national insurance plans, by 319 votes to 248. FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES

7:37 am update: “They’re locked up!” Lord, who backs Brexit, says Eurosceptic member states are stuck in EU A Brexit lord has said EU members are trapped in the Brussels bloc as Norway considers taking a mini-Brexit. Lord Moylan, 65, said many Eurosceptic members of the European Union were unable to sever ties with Brussels. Speaking to Mark Dolan of GB News, Boris Johnson’s former adviser shied away from Nigel Farage’s belief that the EU project is collapsing. Update at 7.15 am: Migrant crisis to ‘tear the EU apart’ as external border policy fails to appease angry members Looming migrant crisis set to hit the continent ‘will tear the EU apart’ as members fail to agree on an external border policy, meaning refugee burden is disproportionately distributed throughout the block. Former Rear Admiral Chris Parry spoke to Express.co.uk and predicted that the migrant crisis resulting from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan would “tear” the European Union apart. He argues that the lack of a unified response, with some members taking in disproportionate numbers of refugees, will see countries bickering and arguing over policy. The European Union has already seen divisions during the pandemic as members struggled to launch their vaccination programs with the looming refugee crisis expected to mirror the Syrian crisis in 2015.

