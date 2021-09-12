Fox News Anchor checks the facts of Donald Trump after he mentions rigged election in 9/11 remarks to NYPD





Fox News presenter Arthel Neville verified the facts of former President Donald Trumps rigged election declarations on Saturday after reiterating the false rhetoric during his visit to the 17th New York Police Station to honor the first responders of the September 11th.

I grew up with you and you are the best in New York City, Trump told officers. You are amazing people and I know a lot of you, and I appreciated during the election that you know that the New York City Police supported Trump, you know that the first time they approved a candidate. They told me the first time, maybe they do it every time, I don’t know. And it is a great honor. Having that approval meant more to me than anything.

(The NYPD itself did not support a candidate, but several unions, the largest of which, the Police Benevolent Association, offered support.)

Trump then opened up for questions from the officers, joking that they could be a star as there was fake news behind them covering the event.

This is a difficult question. Actually, for me that’s an easy question, Trump said when asked if he plans to run again in 2024. I mean, I know what I’m going to do, but we’re not yet supposed to talk about it, from the perspective of campaign finance laws. which are downright ridiculous.

I think you are going to be happy, let me put it that way, he added later. I think you are going to be very happy.

Trump bragged about the economy under his administration, and when it comes to Afghanistan, he claimed they had everyone on hold.

The Taliban were on hold, he said. I dealt with the man at the top Abdul and he was not going to do anything with us, and all of a sudden we have a rigged election and all of a sudden we are running away from Afghanistan. And that’s why I say what timing, what horrible timing, the 20th anniversary [of Sept. 11] and I watched the speeches and not one person spoke about the fact that three days ago we fled Afghanistan and we left the Americans behind and others too.

President Joe Biden ordered all troops to leave Afghanistan by August 31, largely attributing the short withdrawal deadline to a deal negotiated with the Taliban by Trump.

Fox News backed away from Trump’s remarks as he answered more questions, and Neville was keen to rebuke his rigged election comment.

He did not miss any opportunity to grieve, including saying the election was rigged, which it was not, Neville said. This has been proven repeatedly in the courts. It has been proven that the election was not rigged by the elected officials, but it started on a good note. Former president saying he grew up with firefighters [and police officers] because he is from New York and he thanked them for their service.

Watch above, via Fox News.

The Fox News Anchor Fact-Checks post Donald Trump after he mentions a rigged election during 9/11 The remarks to the NYPD first appeared on Mediaite. Continue Reading View full articles without a “Continue Reading” button for {0} hours.

