Boosting Morale: PM Modi Shares Interaction Clip With Paralympic Games Stars | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared video footage of his interaction with the para-athletes who recently represented India at the 2020 Paralympic Summer Games in Tokyo. The Indian contingent, which included these athletes and their coaches, was welcomed by the Prime Minister last Thursday at his residence in New Delhi. In video footage of the interaction released on Sunday, Modi was seen congratulating the Paralympic Games stars on their all-time record performance at the multisport event.

Although Indian athletes have competed in every edition of the Summer Paralympic Games since 1984, this year’s event turned out to be the most successful Paralympic season for the country to date, with athletes winning a total of 19 medals, five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Prior to this edition, India had won 12 medals4 medals of each color in all previous Paralympic appearances combined.

Congratulating the Paralympians on their fantastic performances, the Prime Minister said that their achievements will now give a significant boost to the morale of the entire sporting community in the country. The exploits accomplished by the para-athlete will inspire more aspiring sportsmen to emerge from India and make a name for themselves on the international stage, he said, adding that part of the country unaware of the variety of sporting events is now gradually knowing the options available to them.

Today you are all known for your hard work, the Prime Minister told the athletes. You can all motivate people, help make big changes. I am always with you all.

Thanking Modi for his kind words and invitation, the para-athletes said they felt honored to share a table with the nation’s prime minister and called it a new achievement in their books. Many athletes also donated their autographed sports equipment to Prime Minister Modi, with which they won medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Modi said the devices would later be auctioned off, a move that was welcomed by players.

A stole, signed by all the medalists, was also offered to the Prime Minister.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games were held from August 24 to September 5 of this year entirely behind closed doors due to the current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Much like the Olympics, the multisport event was dubbed Tokyo 2020 although it was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.