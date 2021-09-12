Rizal Ramli Jokowi said he deserved to be jailed because there was a lot of fake news being spread





Rizal Ramli. (Suara.com/Dian Rosmala)

Rizal Rami said President Joko Widodo deserved to be jailed for lying a lot.

SuaraSumut.id – Rizal Ramli said President Joko Widodo deserved to be jailed for lying a lot. That’s what the senior economist said when he commented on the insistence of a number of parties that Hersubeno Arief be jailed for spreading hoaxes. Previously, Hersubeno was in the internet spotlight as he said PDI-P General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri was seriously ill in hospital. This prompted the Marhaean Bull Gate (GBM) to ask the police to jail Hersubeno. Commenting on this, Rizal Ramli then ruled that if Hersubeno could be jailed for making a false statement, then President Jokowi deserved the same treatment. Because, he said, the former governor of DKI Jakarta has often lied to the people by his promises and his words. “Senior journalist Hersubeno Arief was under surveillance by GBM, he was believed to be spreading false information about Megawati’s state of health,” said Rizal Ramli, quoted in hops.id, Suara.com media network, Sunday (12/09/2021). Read also:

Former minister coordinating maritime affairs highlights problems with postponing 2027 presidential election: Don’t know extends power “If that happens, President Jokowi is much more worth watching. Jokowi spreads a lot of fake news, such as Esemka cars, imports and stops money,” he continued. Previously, Hersubeno had caused public unrest because he said Megawati was in critical condition or in a coma in hospital. The problem started with a video uploaded by Hersubeno Arief on social networks (social networks). On the show, the man familiarly known as Hersu confirmed that he received the information from a doctor at one of the hospitals where Megawati was being treated. The doctor then confirmed that Megawati was well cared for in the hospital and was in a coma. “A friend of a doctor even sent me a WhatsApp message saying, ‘Megawati is in a coma. In the USI RSPP. 1000% valid, “” Hersubeno Arief said, reading a message from one of the doctors. Read also:

Critic of Jokowi’s policy, Yusril congratulated by Rizal Ramli: comes directly to want to kick the penalty However, Hersubeno’s statement sparked a wave of protests from internet users on social media. Because later it was found out that Megawai’s condition was good, that is, he was not being treated in the hospital.

