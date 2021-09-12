Chinese stock market crash turns US into global stock market superpower | Personal Finances | Finance





Chinese Premier Xi Jinping this year launched a crackdown on the country’s burgeoning private sector, targeting tech giants such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. Its authoritarian approach risks scaring international investors and undermining the country’s attempt to compete with the United States for economic superpower status.

Despite talks about the decline of the United States after the withdrawal from Afghanistan, its stock market still outperforms all of its rivals. Major benchmarks such as the S & P500 and the Nasdaq Technology Index have experienced a record bull run that has lasted for more than 12 years. The United States now has five trillion companies, led by iPhone maker Apple with an incredible market capitalization of $ 2.46 trillion, followed by Microsoft at $ 2.22 trillion and Amazon at $ 1.76 trillion. . Alphabet, owner of Google ($ 1.89 trillion) and Facebook ($ 1.07 trillion) round out the trillion dollar club. The U.S. stock market is up 21.06% year-to-date, according to MSCI, but following a recent crash, China is down 12.18% in 2021. Investors who expected rapid growth in Chinese stock prices are now thinking again.

Prime Minister Xi Jinping’s antitrust campaign sparked the recent crash, which wiped out more than $ 1 trillion at Chinese tech giants like Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. An overhaul of state regulation of the private education sector has also affected investor morale. Many see it as a sign that capitalism will be crushed in the country. The Communist Party’s measures to “prevent the disorderly expansion of capital” have shaken investor sentiment, said Jason Hollands, managing director of Tilney Investment Management Services. “It is a reminder that investors cannot be complacent about political risk when investing in emerging markets, especially countries with authoritarian regimes.” Hollands said China has adopted the traps of a market economy, but in practice it is “bogus capitalism.” “Scratch under the thin veneer and China is an illiberal Marxist state where the priorities of the Communist Party take precedence. The interests of international investors rank low in the pecking order. “ READ MORE: Get Rich Slowly. Invest in these 5 funds and ignore the low state pension

Investors shouldn’t completely abandon the world’s second-largest economy, which will present opportunities for Western exporters, but Hollands cautioned, “Understand the risks. “ He said the crackdown on the private economy risked leaving China permanently stranded as a middle-income nation. The country’s workforce is already shrinking due to its one-child policy and India is now in a better position to grow. “India’s rapidly growing population means it is expected to overtake China as the world’s largest country. It is a democracy with an independent judiciary, ”added Hollands. Dale Nicholls, portfolio manager of the China Special Situations fund, said China has already launched crackdowns, including one in 2018 aimed at reducing the number of young players. Tencent fell 50% as a result, but recovered quickly and Nicholls said the recent drops could be a buying opportunity for brave investors. DO NOT MISS :

Stock market crash alert! The “September effect” to crush investors [REVEAL]

Worst Isa investment fund in UK. Do you have them? [WARNING]

Chinese nuclear and space threat poses threat to “future of the world” [ANALYSIS]

China needs to create a stable investment environment to support growth and policymakers are looking to calm the markets, Nicholls said. “Government regulation is a constant in China and every investor must integrate it into their risk / return framework,” he said. As a measure of US stock market power, companies in the country still make up 60% of the global stock market. This compares to a paltry 4.1% for Chinese companies. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the United States remains the stock market to beat. “It will continue to dominate many high growth technologies such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, digitization, semiconductors, machine learning and biotechnology. “ The big worry is that US stocks now appear relatively expensive after years of growth, and investors may be more exposed to US fortunes than they realize. A US stock market crash is also possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/1489613/Chinese-stock-market-crash-Xi-Jinping-US-stock-market-superpower-Apple-Amazon-Microsoft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos