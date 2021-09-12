Right-wing media hang Boris Johnson to dry on social care | Social Protection

The parliamentary vote on welfare has passed comfortably enough for the prime minister, but an ugly war over funding his welfare reforms is raging in the conservative press. Charges of treason and disgrace, addiction to tax hikes, being an ideological void and even murdering conservatism are all on Boris Johnson’s doorstep.

And the closest he has to friends in the media. The left-wing press may have racked up its own claims that the new tax regime will hit struggling employees while leaving wealthy retirees and high earners untouched, but most of the harshest criticism still comes from the right.

Write in the The telegraph of the day On Thursday, Allister Heath, editor of the Sunday headline, attacked the PM’s reputation with frenzy. Shame on Boris Johnson and shame on the Conservative Party. They dishonored themselves, lied to their constituents, repudiated their principles and treated millions of their supporters with utter contempt, Heath argued under the title Boriss: Tory shameful betrayal guarantees total victory for socialism in Great Britain. Brittany and a caption proclaiming that the Tories have trashed their intellectual traditions in the name of short-term political gain.

Fraser Nelson, editor of the venerable right-wing newspaper the Spectator, had no nicer words for Johnson, although he certainly did not declare a secret victory for socialism.

Under the claim that the Johnsons cabinet presided over the reversal of the welfare state, Nelson explained the mechanisms by which this trick was achieved. The traditional welfare state logic that those with power and money help those with less would be overturned. Some will help families who can in no way be called rich. But after the NHS waiting list begins to ease, the tax becomes an insurance scheme for nursing homes, and the refusal to impose a means test has big implications.

On the eve of the vote, the Spectators Economics editor Kate Andrews alleged Johnson has reneged on manifesto promises left and right and is now reveling in the growth of the great state.

She was concerned, she added, that the NHS hole would drain all the new money. Unless decades of politicization and idolatry of the health service are undone overnight, and it becomes politically possible to criticize the health service, it seems like an almost impossible situation. The only guarantee is therefore a new, higher tax burden.

Another pair of missiles launched on the eve of the vote came from the Telegraph. Robert Taylor claimed Johnson was addicted to big government, predicting further tax hikes, while Camilla Tominey, the newspapers’ deputy editor, said Johnson lacked shame as he sounded the death knell for conservatism. She argued: Mr Johnson’s suggestion that the public feel in their bones the need to spend more on the NHS seemed to miss the point that most would rather be government money than more of their own hard money won.