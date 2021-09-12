India, Australia Converge on Kabul, Indo-Pacific, Set Ground for QUAD Summit | Latest India News





With India and Australia on the same page over Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific, the stage is set for the QUAD summit in Washington as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar leaves for the United States. United on September 20 to attend the UNGA and prepare the ground for the first bilateral agreement. summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. While EAM Jaishankar will fly to New York and will be in Washington on the evening of September 22 when Prime Minister Modi lands, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will accompany the Prime Minister on Air India One. Prime Minister Modi will address the UNGA on the morning of September 25, then leave for India unless some bilateral meetings are scheduled at the last minute on the sidelines of the UNGA. EAM Jaishankar will hold bilateral meetings with other foreign ministers throughout the UNGA High Segment week starting September 21 and return later. During the visit to the United States, the focus will be on Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, as it becomes increasingly evident that Sunni Islamist forces will continue to remain ultra-conservative and will be brutal in their approach to them. women and other minorities. With the Pakistani ISI openly involved in the political and military affairs of the Taliban government in Kabul, the world community will hold Islamabad responsible in the event that a terrorist attack emanates from Afghanistan in the future. The QUAD physical summit will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the spread of the coronavirus, the Indo-Pacific and climate change in detail with all participants virtually on the same page on key issues. In 2021, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, a new axis of power emerged with Pakistan, Qatar and Turkey being the main players with Chinese backing unlike Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and backing and legitimacy of the UAE to the Sunni Pashtuns between 1996 and 2001. The role played by Qatari intelligence chief Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad in first facilitating the so-called Doha process and then giving a private plane to the entourage of the UN-designated terrorist, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, now Deputy Prime Minister, to land in Kandahar after the Taliban took Kabul cannot be underestimated. Besides the Pakistani ISI, Qatar’s proximity to the Taliban is evident since the latter made Kabul airport operational. The other important issue that will resonate during Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the United States will be the Indo-Pacific and the right to free navigation in the South China Sea, with Beijing becoming increasingly belligerent in the application. of its unfounded maritime claims in the region. QUAD Marines, on the other hand, exercise regularly in the Indo-Pacific with Exercise Malabar which just wrapped up off the coast of Guam last month. The first two plus two dialogue between India and Australia on Friday made it clear that the two countries have similar concerns over the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan, with Canberras’ stance being different from the pro-Pakistan stance. of the United Kingdom in the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. As India is pressed by Beijing all along the Real Line of Control (LAC), Australia has an ongoing battle with China to demand an investigation into alleged human rights violations by the Australian military during ‘a deployment in Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/india-australia-converges-on-kabul-indo-pacific-set-stage-for-quad-summit-101631421377941-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos