[Cek Fakta] Ade Armando calls entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers with Jokowi’s blessing? It’s the fact

A video circulated with a narration that YouTuber Ade Armando mentioned that 14 million Chinese soldiers entered Indonesia with the blessing of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This video is circulating on social networks.

is a YouTube channel LIDAH RAKYAT who also uploaded the video on September 10, 2021. In the video, it appears that Ade Armando fully believes that it is true that the entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers is due to Jokowi’s blessing.





If you look at it from start to finish, it seems that Ade Armando also confirmed that Jokowi gave his blessing to the entry of tens of millions of Chinese soldiers into Indonesia. Here’s what the video looks like:





Is it true?

To look for:

Based on our research, the claim that Ade believes that there is indeed President Jokowi’s blessing regarding the entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers is false. In fact, the video has been edited.

The actual video is from the YouTube channel CokroTV. The video that was uploaded on August 21, 2021 is titled “CHINA INVASION PRANK IN INDONESIA | The logic of Ade Armando.”

That it is true that Ade mentioned the information that tens of millions of Chinese soldiers entered Indonesia during the pandemic. However, Ade actually exposes an example “unfounded statement” which circulates massively within society.

This emerges from Ade’s initial statement before discussing the “list of unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community. Here is Ade’s statement:

“The Kadrun groups continue to take advantage of the urgency of the Covid-19 situation to build lies about what they call the Chinese invasion of Indonesia. Currently circulating in several WhatsApp groups, writings that seem to refer to intelligence investigations into the Chinese invasion of Indonesia. For those of us who have common sense, the information makes no sense, but if we read the various answers given, we should be concerned that this lie, which is repeated over and over again, is likely to lead to mistake the minds of many ordinary citizens. . I’m just quoting posts that seem …., “Ade said.

Ade’s statement “I have just quoted the writings which seem …” this shows Ade’s efforts to illustrate the “list of unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community at large. This statement does not mean that Ade also believes in the unsubstantiated information.

At the end of the video, Ade reiterates that the list of unfounded information is the wild imagination of those with no common sense. Ade pointed out that this information is easily “eaten” by people who have a “hate” for something to start with.

“For those who don’t make sense, these provocative stories can become the basis for a hatred that will continue to grow. So let’s continue to use common sense,” Ade said.

Conclusion:

The claim that Ade believes that there is indeed President Jokowi’s blessing regarding the entry of 14 million Chinese troops is false. In fact, the video has been edited.

This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker.

Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but is edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context.

