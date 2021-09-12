Politics
[Cek Fakta] Ade Armando calls entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers with Jokowi’s blessing? It’s the fact
A video circulated with a narration that YouTuber Ade Armando mentioned that 14 million Chinese soldiers entered Indonesia with the blessing of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This video is circulating on social networks.
is a YouTube channel LIDAH RAKYAT who also uploaded the video on September 10, 2021. In the video, it appears that Ade Armando fully believes that it is true that the entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers is due to Jokowi’s blessing.
If you look at it from start to finish, it seems that Ade Armando also confirmed that Jokowi gave his blessing to the entry of tens of millions of Chinese soldiers into Indonesia. Here’s what the video looks like:
Is it true?
To look for:
Based on our research, the claim that Ade believes that there is indeed President Jokowi’s blessing regarding the entry of 14 million Chinese soldiers is false. In fact, the video has been edited.
The actual video is from the YouTube channel CokroTV. The video that was uploaded on August 21, 2021 is titled “CHINA INVASION PRANK IN INDONESIA | The logic of Ade Armando.”
That it is true that Ade mentioned the information that tens of millions of Chinese soldiers entered Indonesia during the pandemic. However, Ade actually exposes an example “unfounded statement” which circulates massively within society.
This emerges from Ade’s initial statement before discussing the “list of unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community. Here is Ade’s statement:
“The Kadrun groups continue to take advantage of the urgency of the Covid-19 situation to build lies about what they call the Chinese invasion of Indonesia. Currently circulating in several WhatsApp groups, writings that seem to refer to intelligence investigations into the Chinese invasion of Indonesia. For those of us who have common sense, the information makes no sense, but if we read the various answers given, we should be concerned that this lie, which is repeated over and over again, is likely to lead to mistake the minds of many ordinary citizens. . I’m just quoting posts that seem …., “Ade said.
Ade’s statement “I have just quoted the writings which seem …” this shows Ade’s efforts to illustrate the “list of unsubstantiated information” circulating in the community at large. This statement does not mean that Ade also believes in the unsubstantiated information.
At the end of the video, Ade reiterates that the list of unfounded information is the wild imagination of those with no common sense. Ade pointed out that this information is easily “eaten” by people who have a “hate” for something to start with.
“For those who don’t make sense, these provocative stories can become the basis for a hatred that will continue to grow. So let’s continue to use common sense,” Ade said.
Conclusion:
The claim that Ade believes that there is indeed President Jokowi’s blessing regarding the entry of 14 million Chinese troops is false. In fact, the video has been edited.
This information is classified as a type of deceptive content hoax (deceptive content). Deception occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker.
Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but is edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context.
Reference:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6VrDq2zNRo
https://archive.md/y6dyu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMhptr3DeHI
* We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016
(DHI)
Sources
2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/yKXjWvXb-cek-fakta-ade-armando-sebut-masuknya-14-juta-tentara-tiongkok-atas-restu-jokowi-ini-faktanya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]