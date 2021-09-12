Stand firm, the people are with you, Bilawal tells ECP – Pakistan





MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to stand firm on its just stance on electronic voting machines.

As Imran Khan wants to steal the vote again, his ministers attack the Pakistan Election Commission. But I want to tell the ECP that the Pakistani people are with him. He must stand firm in his rightful position. The people will never forgive you if you let the PTI rig the vote, he said Saturday evening at a workers’ convention in Karor Lal Esen, Layyah district.

He said the way the government attacked the ECP was, in fact, contempt for the country’s constitutional institute.

If there is contempt of court, there is also contempt of the PCE. We won’t let that happen, he said.

Bilawal said the court’s sacking of 20,000 employees would undermine parliament and that his party would make its voice heard in the National Assembly and Senate in addition to going to court for review.

He said Benazir Bhutto gave people jobs but Nawaz Sharif cut them. Yousuf Raza Gilani reinstated them but now the SC has made them unemployed.

We are going to launch a movement and reinstate the dismissed employees. The PPP will form the next government and it will reinstate all the dismissed employees. That’s our promise, he said.

Addressing the welcoming processions en route to Karor from Multan, the PPP chairman said their political rivals were stunned by the enthusiasm of the workers at his public meetings in southern Punjab last week.

Wake up Jiyalas because we must protect Pakistan and force the chosen one and the puppet to escape, he said during his speech to Chowk Azam.

He urged participants to go door to door and tell the people that the next Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab would be Jiyalas.

I am delighted to see your zeal and your spirit. It is a matter of great pleasure that the Bhuttos are still alive in the plains of Punjab. The arrival of former Federal Minister Bahadur Khan Sihar will further strengthen the PPP in Layyah, he said.

He said the next government would be the government of the workers, the farmers and the poor.

The PPP chairman was greeted warmly by party workers when he reached out to leader Muhammadwala. They poured flowers on his vehicle and shouted Jiye Bhutto slogans.

From Head Muhammadwala, the PPP chairman reached the Adda Pathan hotel where he was greeted by a large number of locals, including women and children.

The PPP chairman was also warmly welcomed in Sarwar Shaheed Chowk, Azam Chowk and Fatehpur.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

