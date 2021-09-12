



On the streets of Beijing, opinions are also divided over the changes under Xi. The larger environment is getting too extreme, said a 29-year-old man, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions. Freedom of personal expression is more tightly controlled. The government is making the policy too uniformly rigid and not allowing flexibility, Shi Daizong, 36, a salesman, said of the crackdown on pop culture. Others praised the policies: one-party rule is an advantage, epidemic control is very good, while other countries are chaotic, said Gao Xia, 45, a pharmacist. China is getting stronger and stronger and providing us with a stable and comfortable environment. Beijing appears to have timed the uncertainty, this week swapping Vice Premier Liu He, who pledged steadfast support for the private sector in China in a video speech for a conference in an effort to allay concerns. Still, that wasn’t enough to clarify who or what might be caught in the crosshairs next. Xi risks turning against him as his reforms have created resentment within the party and even among sections of society that oppose Xi’s authoritarian turn, said Aleksandra Kubat, a Chinese Communist Party expert and executive training at Kings College London. But this is where classes at party schools like the one in northwest Beijing come in handy in forging loyalty and ideology among the cadres. Hua Chunying, one of China’s most vocal officials and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, studied at the institute before taking up her current post, in which she daily denounces the West and makes the call. praise of the party. Lower-level officials are likely to implement Mr. Xi’s common prosperity to the best of their ability before the 20th Party Congress next year, as many will aim to do their best in the hope of promotion. If party officials have learned anything during their training, it is that the working standards of cadres have shifted significantly towards politics, Kubat said. No one really knows how much tighter they are going to be, Mr Chorzempa said. But it’s pretty clear that they’re not going to stop there. Additional reports from Wen Xu

