Question of cabinet reshuffle, the name of Gerindra Daily Chair appears





Jakarta – Jokowi Mania (JoMan) volunteers raise an issue reshuffle late September or at least early October. The name of Gerindra’s daily president, Soufmi Dasco Ahmad, emerge to the surface. JoMan chairman Immanuel Ebenezer said he was well informed that there was reshuffle the cabinet he called was targeting 4 ministerial posts. Problem reshuffle This also reappeared after the PAN joined the coalition of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Dasco’s name itself emerged due to his silent political work. “It doesn’t matter who is replaced, Dasco’s name will be included in the ministerial exchange,” UIN political expert Adi Prayitno told reporters on Sunday 12/09/2021. Adi mentions Dasco He holds an important position in Gerindra as the daily chairman and vice chairman of DPR RI. Dasco, he said, could also be called close to the current Ketum Gerindra Prabowo Subianto. “When it comes to political maps, networks, networking, backup politics, I think Dasco is over, ”Adi said. Adi also spoke about Dasco’s political background which he said was rooted in the grassroots. Regarding Dasco’s position, Adi said, he was talking about political stability. “His political work is quite measurable, even being one of the actors who brought Jokowi and Prabowo together in the early presidential elections, Prabowo and BG. It’s an important role,” he said. “It is simply for the president to project this Dasco in the future because this third reshuffle is suspected of being a reshuffle the last, ”he said. In addition to being exhaled by JoMan, reshuffle This is believed to be linked to the PAN’s entry into the ranks of the coalition supporting the government. We think PAN has its place. No more burning issues reshuffle It was after Muhammadiyah mocked a number of Jokowi’s ministers. Muhammadiyah’s secretary Abdul Mu’ti regards some of Indonesia’s advanced cabinet ministers as elitist, incompatible with populist Jokowi. Will there really be reshuffle soon? (gbr / tor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5720437/isu-reshuffle-kabinet-nama-ketua-harian-gerindra-muncul The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos