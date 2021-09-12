Is there a new start for Sino-US relations?

Editor’s Note: William Jones is a political analyst in Washington and a non-resident member of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

The September 10 phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was an important meeting that has the potential to set in motion a new direction in the deterioration of US-China relations.

The appeal was made by the US side after several meetings between the two sides at lower levels, which generally created little momentum to move the relationship forward.

The Biden administration appeared to have believed it could effectively “compartmentalize” the various areas that make up US-China relations, hoping to strike a deal on climate change and tackle COVID-19 while fiercely lambasting China for everything from human rights. , technology theft and the alleged cover-up of the origins of COVID-19.

In the ordinary circumstances of diplomacy, it is useful and often necessary to distinguish the different aspects of a relationship between countries. But to think that you will find a friendly response from your counterpart on a particular issue when you maintain absolutely visceral, and even downright deceptive, propaganda on other issues is somewhat illusory.

Given the intensity of the anti-China mood in the US body politic, inflamed by the Trump administration’s anti-China measures, which have been largely kept intact, and in some cases exacerbated, by the administration Biden, it won’t be easy to get the relationship back on track. But the September 10 phone call could be a start.

This is the second major phone call President Biden has had with President Xi since taking office. And these two phone calls, without by any means avoiding the most controversial issues, reiterated the willingness of both sides to maintain a stable relationship between the United States and China, with both sides stressing the importance of the relationship for the United States. world as a whole.

The calls between the two presidents have been the most fruitful discussions the United States has had with China since the start of the Biden administration. And it should now be clear that it is only at this highest level that the necessary changes can be made, which would facilitate a positive working environment for all other areas of this important country-to-country relationship.