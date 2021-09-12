Westford University College offers a comprehensive learning experience in the United Arab Emirates





Westford University College (WUC) is gearing up for another academic year with a plethora of new courses and improved infrastructure and facilities. The range of courses starts with the core curriculum and goes up to the Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) program, awarded by UCAM, Spain.

The MBA portfolios have been broadened with recent collaborations and multiple specializations have been offered. In addition to general management specializations with Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK and University of Gloucestershire, UK, an international MBA specialization with Canterbury Christ Church University, UK and more 15 unique and world-renowned specializations were offered with UCAM, Spain and the American University of Girne. , Cyprus. In addition to the MBA degree, students are also eligible for dual certification from the Scottish Qualification Authority and Pearson, UK.

Students are also offered these exclusive programs from foundation to baccalaureate: International Foundation Year, BA (Hons) Sports Business, BA (Hons) Media Culture and Communication, BSc (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Law & Business, BSc (Cyber ​​security), which are effectively supported by placement or internship opportunities.

We offer scholarships up to 80 percent of the fee for bright students both academic and extracurricular. With a range of opportunities beyond academics that includes an in-house Toastmasters club as well as sporting and cultural avenues, we encourage students with unique talents to be part of the WUC family.

WUC brings an international learning experience and organizes international exchange and immersion programs. We have students from over 120 countries and the campus is spread over two beautiful and spacious locations in the city, providing the best of both worlds for our UAE students.

Learning in Westford is a unique blend of discovery and exploration. We engage our students in international immersion programs, student exchange programs, international volunteer trips and much more. Students also have the option of studying the final year at university in the UK and the convocation will also take place in the UK. Our students can study locally in the UAE, but we make sure they have an amazing global experience.

