Aleem waits for PM’s green light to leave Punjab cabinet – Pakistan





LAHORE: As a section of the (electronic) media reported on Saturday the resignation of Chief Minister Aleem Khan, calling it a shock to the PTI provincial government, Mr. Khan, speaking to Dawn, explained that even s ‘he had made up his mind, he would still wait for Prime Minister Imran Khans to nod his head in this regard.

I informed Imran Khan [about his intent to resign] and wait for her [PMs] nods, he says. About two months ago, I asked Imran Khan for permission to leave the ministerial post in the Punjab cabinet. Khan asked me to wait for his nod, and that’s what I’m doing right now. I did not resign, but certainly in a lame duck situation, the provincial food minister said.

Explaining his decision, Aleem says he has no role to play in politics at the moment as things are going well for the party.

Sees no role for him in the current situation

But, on a personal level, I redefined the priority of things. Politics, in the pre and post-2018 scenarios, kept me busy and my business suffered a lot. I was literally making business decisions at public gatherings or demonstrations. But that was the need of the hour then. Not anymore! My businesses need me and politics don’t. It’s that simple. I’m just waiting for the decision of [PTI] President to officially resign as Minister of Punjab.

Some Punjab government insiders interpret Aleems’ threat of resignation differently.

It is a fact that he [Aleem] had announced his decision [to resign] a few months ago and also stopped showing up at provincial cabinet meetings. He is mainly based in Islamabad or Karachi and invests in the electronic media, banking and real estate sectors, making himself irrelevant to the affairs of the government of Punjab, of which he is the prime minister, ranking only second behind the chief minister, when it comes to the official hierarchy, an insider told Dawn.

Since being refused a prime ministerial slot, which was his priority, he has gradually lost interest in lower slots, says one of his government colleagues.

The arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under his own government only further weakened his morale, and he began to distance himself from politics as well as the party. The fall of Jehangir Khan Tareen, who had invested heavily [in the party] like Aleem Khan, the Prime Minister’s favor only reminded him of what could happen to people like him.

All of these events only convinced Aleem to rethink his strategy and priorities, and to keep a safe distance from the party while remaining in his ranks, he explains.

Posted in Dawn, le 12 September 2021

