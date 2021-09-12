Ken Livingstone: Boris Johnson faces leadership battle amid Tory collapse









The former mayor of London believes that the Prime Minister “has no political agenda” and will soon be ousted by his backbenchers. “We now have the biggest debt in this country since WWII, the economy is not growing, literally Boris [Johnson] does not follow policies, ”Ken Livingstone told Andrew Castle. Read more: PM is preparing to remove certain “draconian” Covid measures to avoid future lockdowns His comments come as the Prime Minister is reportedly trying to emulate Margaret Thatcher and be number 10 for a decade. The former mayor of London reminded Andrew that the Prime Minister “built a cable car to nowhere” during his tenure as mayor, saying “Boris is not much of a politician. Read more: ‘Serial offender’: Priti Patel blasted ‘reckless’ conservative donor meeting without government officials “He wants to be a famous celebrity and dominate the news. He doesn’t have a political agenda.” Mr Livingstone added that the Prime Minister usually gets away with his attitude as voters feel they can “have a conversation with him in the pub”. “How long do you think the backbenchers are going to stay with him?” Andrew wondered. “There will be the emergence of someone to replace him and there will be a leadership challenge,” Mr. Livingstone predicted. He went on to say that Mr Johnson “broke” his promises and went back on some election proposals. “He’s really not doing anything!” He concluded.

