Prime Minister Modi writes letter of condolence to Akshay Kumar for the death of his mother Aruna Bhatia

Akshay Kumar is touched by all the messages of condolence he received after the death of his mother Aruna Bhatia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote a letter of condolence to the actor on Saturday September 11. Akshay took to social media to thank the Prime Minister for the gesture and wrote that his heartwarming words will stay with him forever.

LETTER FROM NARENDRA MODI TO AKSHAY KUMAR ON THE DEATH OF ARUNA BHATIA

Akshay Kumar’s mother, Aruna Bhatia, breathed her last on September 8. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter of condolence to Akshay and comforted him with his kind words. In his letter, Prime Minister Modi wrote that he was saddened by the disappearance of Aruna Bhatia and advised the actor to preserve his memories and legacy.

Here is the full letter sent by PM Modi to Akshay Kumar:

My dear Akshay,

It was better if I had never written such a letter. In an ideal world, such a moment should never have happened. I was saddened by the passing of your mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia. When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were devastated and you summed it up with emotion when you wrote, “She was my heart. And today, I feel an indestructible pain at the very heart of my existence.

You’ve tasted success after a lot of hard work and struggle. You have made a name for yourself and gained fame through your determination and tenacity. Throughout your journey, you have retained the right values ​​and moral strength that could easily turn adversities into opportunities. And these learnings came from your parents. When you first started your career, I’m sure people along the way would have been skeptical, if not downright condescending. But, your Mother has stood with you like a rock. At the height of success and in the depths of failure, she was there as an anchor. She made sure you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. She also instilled in you a spirit of service, which is found time and time again through your philanthropic initiatives and your desire to give back to society.

What is encouraging is that over the course of her life she has seen you reach new heights of success and fame. The way you took care of her is deeply inspiring. She left the world knowing full well that her beloved son is one of India’s most admired and versatile actors.

In such moments of mourning, words rarely do justice. Preserve her memories and legacy and continue to make her proud. At this tragic hour, my thoughts are with you and your family.

Om Shanti.

AKSHAY KUMAR THANKS HIMSELF FOR PM MODI’S ACTION

After receiving Prime Minister Modi’s letter, Akshay Kumar took to social media to thank him for his gesture. He wrote: “Humbled by the messages of condolence on the deceased moms, grateful to all honorable PMs for this incredible gesture of taking time and expressing warm feelings for me and my deceased parents. These heartwarming words will stay with me. forever. Jai Ambe (sic). “

Humiliated by the messages of condolence on the occasion of the deaths of the mothers, grateful to all Grateful to the Honorable PM for this incredible gesture of taking time and expressing warm feelings for me and my late parents. These heartwarming words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe pic.twitter.com/22lDjZfEE6 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2021

Aruna Bhatia passed away on September 8. She was admitted to Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai on September 3 and was in critical condition. The actor shared the news on Twitter. He wrote: “I feel unbearable pain at the very heart of my existence. Akshay had flown to Mumbai from London after his mother’s health deteriorated. After completing his mother’s last rites, he has now returned to London with his family to fulfill his professional commitments.

READ ALSO | Akshay Kumar’s mother dies. Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan regret his death