PHC rejected the same lawyers’ request a year ago





ISLAMABAD: Exactly one year ago, a petition filed by a lawyer against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was rejected by the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The same lawyer has now filed a plea against the CEC in the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Ali Azeem Afridis’ petition will be heard by a three-member bench led by Judge Umar Ata Bandial and including Judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar on September 15.

Last September, the PHC rejected the petition against the constitutional amendment that allowed the appointment of a retired senior civil servant or technocrat to the CEC.

The plea sought an order declaring unconstitutional the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja, a former senior official. Afridi had claimed that the relevant provision was unconstitutional.

He had argued that his grievance revolved around Article 4 of the 22nd Amendment to the 2016 Constitution, as it allowed for the appointment of a senior official and a technocrat to the CEC by dealing with them on an equal footing with that of a Supreme. judge of the Court and as such, enabling them to oversee the role of a High Court judge while serving as a member of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) under Section 218 (2) ( b).

CEC lawyers, lawyer Sarjeel Swathi and Khurram Shehzad, argued that the request was unsustainable and risked being dismissed. They said the petitioner was not an aggrieved person under Article 199 and added that a constitutional amendment passed by parliament could not be overturned if it was challenged by one person. Afridi could not prove any bad faith on the part of the legislature for enacting this amendment, they said.

The proposal to select Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC first came in a letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on January 15, 2020.

The Prime Minister had said in his letter that in order to have meaningful and results-oriented consultations and as another attempt to resolve this long-standing issue, he is proposing the revised panel comprising three names of former federal secretaries Sikandar Sultan Raja, Jamil Ahmed and Fazal Abbas Maken.

Imran Khan had referred to his earlier letter of December 4, 2019, regarding three candidatures for appointment to the CEC under Article 213 (2-A) of the Constitution.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif had asked his party not to nominate Sikandar Sultan Raja for the CEC post but if it was proposed by the government it should be accepted. Before the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Rajas officially surfaced, the two sides had agreed, albeit informally, to choose him for the post. Thus, he was unanimously appointed CEC.

As the Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a letter to the Prime Minister on October 21, 2019, said, given his tireless efforts over the past year in the railways, he would very much like to keep Sikandar Sultan Raja as Secretary of Railways after his retirement on November 30, 2019. However, if this is not administratively possible, I personally request him and highly recommend him for a post of member of the Civil Service Commission federal or at the head of any autonomous federal body. He must prove his worth in such a mission.

Sheikh Rashid also wrote: I take this opportunity to write a few words of recommendation from Sikandar Sultan Raja, the current secretary of railways. He is a diligent, focused, honest and extremely hardworking officer who has been an invaluable asset in my quest to convert Pakistan Railways into an efficient and profitable service provider for our country. He has held very important positions and has always been up to the task. He has a spotless career and is an honest, pious and efficient officer, a rare combination of qualities available among officers today.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, who was sworn in as CEC in January 2020 for a five-year term, is currently under government fire after some 20 months in office and cabinet ministers have called on him to step down, the accusing him of having become partial against the government and in favor of the opposition parties.

The government, which was already uncomfortable about the ECP’s decision on Daska’s auxiliary vote, the Commission’s response to the Supreme Court on the secret / open ballot in senatorial elections, etc., became enraged by his 37 objections to electronic voting machines (EVMs) submitted to the Standing Senate Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

According to article 215, the CEC or a member of the ECP cannot be removed from office by the government or any other authority. His exit is only possible through a procedure provided for in article 209, applicable for the dismissal of a judge of a higher court.

