Mahfud Review Sota PLBN in Merauke, Papua before the launch of Jokowi: National Okezone





JAKARTA – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD visited the Sota border post (PLBN), Merauke, Papua. During his visit, he visited several support facilities in the border area on Sunday (12/09/2021). Mahfud called on the National Border Management Agency (BNPP) and relevant ministries / agencies, as well as local governments, to play an active role in the growth and advancement of the economy of the border area of Sota. “This good place can be moved to become a center of economic growth, especially of exports and imports,” said Mahfud who is also the chairman of BNPP’s board of directors in a written statement on Sunday (9/12/ 2021). Mahfud’s presence should also ensure the development process of border areas, before being inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior and the Head of BNPP. “Today, I have physically confirmed the reports that are systematically reported to me through the vice-IV and the vice-I. The images are beautiful, is it true? To be inaugurated by the president,” a- he declared. Along with the process of advancing the border area, Mahfud continued, there will be an increase in the volume of entry and exit or crossings at Sota’s PLBN. According to him, this could later lead to problems, such as the emergence of criminal acts, smuggling, drugs and other crimes. “If it has become an economic center, then socially, it will also cause crime. Therefore, I had many discussions with the Minister of the Interior. Later, of course, there will be legal actions, ”said Minister of Defense in the era of President Gus Dur. Read also: Ahead of Papua’s PON, Mahfud MD asks officials to draw up security plan Mahfud called on law enforcement in the Sota border area to prioritize a special restorative justice approach for minor violations. According to him, the law is used to maintain harmony, not to frighten. Law enforcement must use a restorative justice approach. Educated, being understood, have no fear. It is friendly law that must be enforced here, so that the law is used to build harmony, not to scare, ”he said. However, he continued, firm action must be taken when it comes to serious crimes such as drugs, murder and other serious crimes. “If the violation is minor, it is only advisable, given the way to proceed, if it can be helped. Except for those involving serious crimes such as drugs, murder, theft,” he said. -he declares.

