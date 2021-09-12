Pakistani Poll Says 55% of Pakistanis Happy Taliban Has Seized Afghanistan | World news





About 55% of Pakistanis are in favor of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan found, Geo News reported. The survey was conducted among 2,400 people who were asked, “Are you satisfied with the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan?” The results claim that 55 percent said they are happy while 25 percent said they are unhappy and 20 percent got no response.

According to the Geo News report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the strongest support for the Taliban government as 65% of those polled said they were happy. About 55% of respondents from Balochistan, 54% from Punjab and Sindh said they were satisfied with the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 as their ongoing offensive in the country ended in Kabul and Ashraf Ghani, the former president, fled the country. Although the Afghan province of Panjshir has still not been completely captured by the Taliban, they have announced their government in Afghanistan and have also set up an interim cabinet.

The Pakistan investigation was conducted between August 13 and September 5, indicating that the investigation began before the fall of Kabul when most of the other provinces were in Taliban hands.

The survey also offers an interesting insight into the age and gender profile of the respondents. Of those who have supported the Taliban government, 68% are over 50. About 58% of the men surveyed had favorable views towards the Taliban, while among women the rate was 36%.

After the fall of Kabul, reports of Pakistanis celebrating the coup poured in. Several Islamist outfits handed out candy, and Pakistanis describe the Taliban takeover as the monumental failure of US forces.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his support for an Afghan government with the presence of the Taliban ruling an Afghanistan without foreign forces.

Ashraf Ghani, former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, alleged Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, which the Pakistani government strongly refuted, although ISI chief Faiz Hameed visited Kabul days before the Taliban. do not announce their interim cabinet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pakistans-poll-says-55-pakistanis-are-happy-that-taliban-seized-afghanistan-101631437410129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos