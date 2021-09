Donald Trump comments on a grotesque boxing match on the occasion of the anniversary of September 11 – Like a parody | World | New

The match between Evander Holyfield, 58, and Victor Belfot, 44, was deemed ludicrous after the first round scuffle ended in the early hours of Sunday morning. Returning to the ring for the first time in over a decade, one of boxing’s greats was a shadow of himself, sliding down the ropes in the opening seconds and absorbing Belfort’s blows.

Holyfield took a huge storm of punches before the referee fortunately called the end of the pay-per-view less than two minutes later.

However, the whole event served more as a gathering for the former president, who commented alongside his son, Donald Jr.

Fans of the 45th President have repeatedly chanted “we want Trump”.

Before the game, the former president highlighted the event by saying: “We are going to see a big fight tonight. And we have seen some good ones ”,

“Very exciting! Two great fighters. One is a boxer and the other is MMA.”

The fight unfortunately took place on the anniversary of September 11, an event in which thousands of Americans paid tribute to the victims of the historic terrorist attack.

The former president has been criticized after attending the boxing match on the anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

On September 11, America celebrated the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

MSNBC presenter Chris Hayes said on his show: “It sounds like a parody of the sort of thing Donald Trump would do, but it suits this disgraced ex-president, essentially exiled from polite society, to spend this solemn occasion doing boxing commentary on pay-per-view.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Vitor Belfort said: “It’s time to make a change. 9/11, let’s make America even better. “

Mr. Trump added: “We love our country and we are going to do great things for our country.”

Referring to the 13 US servicemen killed in the terrorist attack near Kabul airport, the former president said: “It was just a shame, but we are a great country and we are going to make a comeback like no one else will. ‘ve never seen before. “

After the disappointing game, the former president thanked everyone for coming before the fans cheered on the former president again.

He said: “It’s like a rally.

“We love you all, we love this country. Fantastic evening champion! Thank you everyone. We love you!”

