Amount of assets of 15 Jokowi economy ministers at LHKPN KPK





Liputan6.com, Jakarta State officials have rights and obligations, including ministers of the economy. One of the obligations that they must fulfill in addition to serving the community is to report the assets in the LHKPN KPK. The declaration of assets is an obligation for any State Administrator (PN) in accordance with the provisions of Article 5, paragraphs 2 and 3 of Law No. 28 of 1999 on a clean and corruption-free State administration , collusion and nepotism. The law requires that FNs be prepared to have their assets checked before, during and after taking up their duties. PN is also required to declare and announce his fortune before and after taking up his post. The KPK, in accordance with Article 7 of Law No. 19 of 2019 Concerning the Second Amendment to Law No. 30 of 2002 Concerning the Corruption Eradication Commission, has the power to register and review the LHKPN with the aim of preventing corruption. Citing the KPK’s LHKPN, here is a list of the wealth of economics ministers during the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in order of the most important, as cited by Liputan6.com, Sunday (12 / 9/2021). The first place is occupied by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno. He said his assets reached 3.8 trillion rupees. Who else after that? Here is the list : 1. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno 3,815 billion rupees 2. SOE Minister Erick Thohir, 2.3 trillion rupees 3. Minister of coordination of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Rp 745.18 billion 4. Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia IDR 300.4 billion 5. Minister coordinating the economy Airlangga Hartarto IDR 260.61 billion 6. Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi Rp 226.8 billion

There were six positions advertised to be replaced or filled during Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

