United States to Consider Taipei’s Proposal to Add “Taiwan” on Behalf of Washington Office





The United States is “seriously considering” allowing the Taiwanese government to change the name of its representative office in Washington to include the word “Taiwan”, which would anger Beijing, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The newspaper, citing several people familiar with the internal talks in the United States, said that Taiwan had requested last March that the name of its mission in the US capital be changed from “Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation Office” to “Office of Economic and Cultural Representation of Taipei”. of Taiwanese representation ”. The name change would undoubtedly anger Communist-led mainland China, which views the democratic and autonomous island as part of its sovereign territory and opposes any form of official trade with other countries. The two sides of the Taiwan Strait have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war. Their relationship has deteriorated since independence supporter Tsai Ing-wen became President of Taiwan in 2016. The United States transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979. But under the Taiwan Relations Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1979, Washington maintains substantial but unofficial relations with Taiwan and supplies the island with billions of dollars in arms and parts for its defense. Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has continued his predecessor Donald Trump’s policy of deepening relations with Taiwan while taking a stronger stance on China on human rights, trade and other matters. Meanwhile, China has attempted to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, refusing to let it participate in the World Health Organization and eliminating the small group of nations that still maintain diplomatic ties with Taipei. Taiwan, which is called the Republic of China, left the UN in 1971 when the People’s Republic of China took its place, and has since been excluded from its special agencies. It competes as Chinese Taipei in the Olympics and also uses that name to participate in the World Trade Organization, an arrangement designed to overcome China’s objections to any international recognition of its sovereignty. According to the Financial Times, between 2017 and 2019, seven of Taipei’s missions to countries without diplomatic recognition, including Nigeria, Jordan and Ecuador, had their names “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” forcibly removed by their host countries under pressure from Beijing. In July, Taiwan opened an office in Lithuania called the “Taiwan Representative Office”. This prompted China to recall its ambassador to Vilnius and asked Lithuania to recall its ambassador to Beijing. The newspaper said the name change request enjoyed broad support within the National Security Council and among State Department officials responsible for Asia, although a final decision would require a signed executive order. by Biden. The US leader spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and they may have the opportunity to hold their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Italy in late October. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)







