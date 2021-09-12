Queen overwhelmed Boris after world leaders laughed at a joke | Royal | New

Queen won’t deprive Prince Andrew of military titles, expert says

Her Majesty sent a personal letter to Britain’s golden girl Emma Raducanu last night after the 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open. Bromley-based Raducanu beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to become the first British woman to win a major tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977. The congratulatory letter read: “This is a remarkable achievement to at such a young age, and a testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt that your outstanding performance and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my best wishes to you and your many supporters. Her Majesty is currently enjoying her summer vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she traditionally stays until October. She has remained in the public eye since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April, and hosted a reception for leaders of the Group of the Seven Richest Nations at the Eden Project in Cornwall. She was joined by other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and his wife Kate. READ MORE: Royal family LIVE: Meghan and Harry congratulated after tribute to Sussex

Queen Boris ‘out of humor’ after world leaders laughed at her joke

The Queen hosted a reception at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Renowned for her wit and charm, Her Majesty put world leaders at ease in a typically goofy photo. As world leaders posed for socially distancing Photo, she broke the ice and joked, “Are you supposed to sound like you’re having fun?” Presidents and prime ministers, including Joe Biden and Angela Merkel, burst into laughter. Boris Johnson quickly responded: “Yes!

The Queen made executives laugh with a cheeky joke in this photo.

Ben Glaze, deputy political editor of The Mirror, told the Podcast Save the Queen about the impact Her Majesty had when he arrived. She hosted an outdoor reception at the tourist attraction, in which the “soft diplomacy” brought by the monarchy was clear. Mr. Glaze said: “You have the leaders who are in politics during the day. There was a bit of atmosphere around the Northern Ireland protocol and the ongoing sausage war over Brexit. “But when the queen comes in, who is uniquely the head of state and above politics, it really changes the dynamic. DO NOT MISS :

Kate Middleton snubbed at the gates of school [INSIGHT]

“Works both ways! »The Markle family have the« same right »to express themselves [QUOTES]

Meghan and Harry castigated for “right” to Lili’s baptism [QUOTES]

Her Majesty was the life of the party in Cornwall.

“For the leaders, it’s more like they’re on a bit of a break. They all seem to visibly relax in his presence. Mr. Glaze described how Her Majesty seemed to “transcend” the “daily political stunt” and leaders were in awe of her. He joked that the Prime Minister “was essentially getting his boss’ mick shot in front of his contemporaries.” The Queen turned out to be the “star of the show” and even reporters gathered around a computer screen to watch another classic moment.

The Queen then welcomed Joe and Jill Biden to Windsor Castle.

He explained, “When the video came out of her with that huge cutlass at lunch we just watched it over and over again. “She wielded that huge blade and ‘I know there’s another knife.’ It was just fantastic. This 95-year-old was the star of the show. She brought humor and lightness to the party. “She passed Boris Johnson whose only saving grace seems to be the fact that he can use humor.” Mr. Glaze added, “After a hard day of negotiations, she comes in and laughs. It’s fun for everyone.