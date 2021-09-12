Meeting of President Joko Widodo with the leaders of the coalition parties at the State Palace, Jakarta. SETPRES

United for the relocation of the national capital

President Jokowi brought together the leaders of the coalition parties to confirm the plan to relocate the country’s capital (IKN). President Jokowi also brought together the leaders of high state institutions related to the same.

On August 25, 2021, President Joko Widodo met with high-ranking political parties that support the government. Regarding the meeting, one of them discussed the plan to relocate the country’s capital.

Nasdem Party Secretary General (General Secretary) Johnny G Plate said the president, general presidents and general secretaries of political parties have ensured that the plan to move the nation’s capital continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. President Jokowi and party officials are of the opinion that the national capital must be moved due to the complex issues of DKI Jakarta.

Johnny G Plate said the preparation of legislation for the construction of the new capital would be handled jointly by the government and the RPD. However, for the construction implementation, he said, the impact of the corona virus is still a consideration. “We realize that the IKN development schedule will be adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Johnny said.

The meeting between the president and the elites of the coalition parties was held at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Seven general presidents of the coalition parties were present at the meeting, accompanied by seven general secretaries. The seven elites of the party are PDI-P President Megawati Soekarnoputri with General Secretary Hasto Kristyanto, President Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and General Secretary Ahmad Muzani, President Golkar Airlangga Hartarto and General Secretary Lodewijk F Paulus, President by Nasdem Surya Paloh with Secretary General Johnny G Plate, and Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB). ) Muhaimin Iskandar and Secretary General Hasanuddin Wahid, Chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) Ketum Suharso Monoarfa and Secretary General Arwani Thomafi, and Chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan with Secretary General Eddy Suparno.

Two days later, on August 27, 2021, President Jokowi also gathered leaders of high state institutions at the Jakarta State Palace. During the meeting, the topic of discussion always revolved around the plan to move the capital of the country from DKI Jakarta to East Kalimantan. “President Jokowi also revealed that construction of the country’s new capital will continue, but wait for the right moment,” House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani said in a written statement on Friday August 27, 2021.

To President Jokowi, Puan Maharani said the council can accept this. However, he demanded that all questions regarding the regulations and technical details of the relocation of the capital be properly and thoroughly prepared. “It also needs to be more coordinated with the DPR RI,” Puan said.

The challenges facing the nation’s capital today stem from various aspects. However, the government is in no rush to relocate the country’s capital. Because there is still a lot to prepare. The one which is currently in preparation is linked to the legal framework for the relocation of the country’s capital. The government and the RPD plan to draft a law on the country’s new capital.

Regarding the legal umbrella of the national capital, presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman, in an online discussion hosted by MNC Trijaya on August 28, said the head of state would immediately send a presidential letter or decree Presidential Council on the State Capital Bill. in the House of Representatives (DPR). ) RI. However, he did not know the timeline for the submission of the presidential decree.

Fadjroel said discussions had taken place with institutional leaders and party leaders to strengthen support for the construction of the new capital. In addition to the parties supporting the government, Fadjroel said, it is also possible that Jokowi will discuss the issue of building a new capital with parties outside the government or other elements outside the political parties.

The relocation of the national capital is currently under discussion at the Ministry of National Development Planning / National Planning Agency (PPN / Bappenas). The State Capital Bill has in fact been included in the National Legislation Program or Prolegnas 2021. Discussion of the State Capital Bill itself has been completed at the Ministry level.

Fadjroel Rachman said the Presidential Regulation or Presidential Regulation which oversees the establishment of the IKN Authority will be finalized with the ratification of the IKN Bill. The IKN authority will report directly to the President. The IKN Authority will be headed by a chief who will become the mayor of the new capital. The legal umbrella for the establishment of the IKN Authority will only be issued after the adoption of the IKN Bill.

National Development Planning Minister / Bappenas Chief Suharso Monoarfa said the IKN plan will continue. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan has arrived agrarian development, sow and plant seeds. Suharso assured that preparations remained on the right track.

Meanwhile, national or regional development deputy in Bappenas, Rudy Soeprihadi Prawiradinata, said President Jokowi had ordered that from now on IKN’s development plan for East Kalimantan was adapted to the conditions of the Covid-pandemic. 19. One thing is certain, the IKN transfer bill is now complete and ready for submission to the DPR. If the IKN bill passes immediately, a government office and the presidential palace can be built in 2022.

During the meeting of the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas with the Indonesian House of Representatives on September 1, 2021, it was revealed that the study on preparing for the transfer of civil servants to IKN had already been budgeted for by officials. capital expenditure for fiscal year 2022. While the transfer was only in 2023.

According to Bappenas’ calculations, the IKN area requires an area of ​​256,142.74 hectares, with a central urban area of ​​56,180.87 hectares and a government center of 5,644 hectares. The determination of the area of ​​this IKN takes into account: a river a management, the integration of upstream-downstream and the character of the Watershed (DAS), as well as the limit of the Grand Forest Park (Tahura). Later, this new capital adopted the concept forest townreduce environmental footprint with 50 percent green space in the 56,000 hectare area.

IKN will be built in parts of North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara East Kalimantan. The zero point is in the Sepaku district. The central area of ​​the IKN is protected by Balikpapan Bay. It is approximately 65 km from Penajam, the capital of the North Penajam Paser regency, and approximately 100 km from Sepinggan Airport, Balikpapan. The area is quite flat with low hilly areas in some places.

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari