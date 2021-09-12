True Colors is the latest game to be bombarded with reviews on Steam • Eurogamer.net

Chinese gamers unhappy with the inclusion of the Tibetan flag in Life is Strange: True Colors have started bombarding the game on Steam.

As spotted by PC player, the latest version of the fan-favorite series – although it relies on an aggregate aggregate score of “very positive” reviews – was recently hammered home by negative reviews written almost exclusively in Chinese because of the title’s Treasures of Tibet store, which sports the Tibetan flag.

“Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Tibet have been Chinese territories since ancient times. No matter what the obsolete thinks, they will eventually return to the mainland,” said a such a negative review, as translated by PC Gamer. “I suggest that NEETs read more books, stop being stupid and find a job to support themselves. Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao and Tibet are part of China forever.”

“The game contains elements of Tibetan independence, involving a split from China,” insists another.

This is not the first time that Chinese gamers have used Steam’s review system to register their dissatisfaction. Horror Devotion – developed by a Taiwanese team – has been pulled from sale for referring to a meme directed against Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although it is back on sale directly through the developer’s website again, it has not returned to Steam.

Life is Strange: True Colors launched on Friday, September 10. In Eurogamer’s Life is Strange: True Colors review, we said, “While Life is Strange 2 acted to disrupt the original’s formula and engage in heavier themes, True Colors is a more riff. sure about Dontnod’s early days, but the quality of which allows it to stay on his own without sounding too much like a cover band. Deck Nine is an extremely talented studio, says True Colors, and more than worthy of continuing the Life is Strange franchise. . “