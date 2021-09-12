Boris Johnson mocks UK Cop26 presidency







Over 20 years ago, a British Foreign Secretary said that in the modern world, foreign and home policy are inseparable and that our quality of life at home depends on the health of our global environment. As our climate crisis deepens and deepens, supporting climate action must no longer be the footnote of our foreign policy but at the forefront.

This week I hosted a debate at Westminster Hall to explore the interrelated and interconnected relationships between the climate crisis, human rights and UK foreign policy. Little did I know the UK government had already folded and struck a backdoor deal with Australia, one of the world’s worst emitters, to remove references to the Paris Climate Agreement and reduction commitments emissions in our next trade agreement.

It’s a shameful episode that underscores not only how hollow this rhetoric from the UK world government is, but increasingly and unacceptably our commitment to climate action. As a colleague noted, if we can’t even get a successful ally and friend to get serious about the climate crisis, why should anyone in particular from the Global South listen to the UK when the next summit of the Cop26 in two months?

It really matters. Tragically, the climate crisis will hit hardest those countries least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions and least resilient to its effects, even as they try to develop. It means harder and shorter lives for millions of people around the world. The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, the climate crisis is expected to cause a quarter of a million additional deaths each year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea and heat stress.

Climate changes like extreme heat waves and unreliable rainfall levels mean that one in four children, or around 600 million people, could live in areas of extreme water stress by 2040. These children could very well be living in areas of extreme water stress. depend on the World Bank’s additional 100 million people. estimates that it will be impoverished by the climate crisis by 2030.

We can see the climate crisis unfolding before our eyes. Burning forests, dying coral reefs and entire cities flattened or inundated by extreme weather events. Yet our foreign policy, the very strategy behind our engagement with the world and our message to global partners, seems fit two centuries ago. Far from being humbled by the tragic debacle in Afghanistan, the government seems determined to pursue a less effective repeat of history by sending warships to distant seas, making shoddy trade deals and funding investments. in large-scale fossil fuels.

Take just two examples: the UK has pledged 720 million to UK Export Finance to support an offshore liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, and has contributed 700 million for the design, construction and operation of an oil refinery. in a strategic maritime location in Oman. By confronting the climate crisis in both directions, Boris Johnson is making fun of the British presidency of the Cop26.

Worse for those who desperately need our help, this government turned its back on green projects and the world’s most vulnerable when it disgustingly slashed the international aid budget due to fiscal circumstances. Somehow these circumstances did not apply to our nuclear weapons budget.

Every example is appalling; collectively they are ashamed. What we are learning is that far from seizing the unique opportunity, both co-host of a Cop summit and current president of the G7, to push forward a positive, green, post-Brexit agenda, this government has missed its moment.

Global adoption of climate action has been mitigated, rather than amplified by British diplomacy. The government has failed to get the G7 countries to phase out coal for good, has so far failed to secure the $ 100 billion in climate aid pledged to developing countries, and now, with Australia, he seems unwilling to even speak harshly with our so-called allies to alleviate the climate crisis.

Our climate simply cannot wait. We neither. As we learn the hard lessons of recent UK foreign policy, it’s time to put our Green Agenda at the forefront of our foreign policy. This is the challenge of our time, and unfortunately for many people and creatures around the world, the challenge of their lives.

Hywel Williams is the Plaid Cymru MP for Arfon