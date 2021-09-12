Modi congratulates Paralympic athletes for overcoming ‘defeatist state of mind’

Moving quickly from table to table, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized, urged, congratulated and congratulated the athletes on their incredible performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, telling them he felt motivated and inspired watching them compete. .

Acknowledging their brilliant campaign in Tokyo, which brought in an unprecedented 19 medals, including five gold, Modi said India’s famous Paralympic athletes had “a lot more to offer” to the country and urged them to play a role outside of India. the sports arena to provoke a currency.

“I get motivation, inspiration from all of you,” he said during the interaction Thursday, the video of which was released on Sunday.

Modi received an autographed stole and his personal equipment by the athletes.

It’s a bad thing that you’ve lost your mind (You’ve conquered a defeatist mentality with your accomplishments, that’s a great thing), “he added.

“Even small things by you can motivate the country a lot, how can you motivate the country more. You can visit schools, localities. Apart from the world of sport, you can do something else for the country and help bring a change. “

He pledged his support to the players and said the whole country shares their dreams of sporting excellence.

“You have a lot to offer the country … the future is bright and I am always here to support you, your dream is our dream and to make it come true, I will do whatever it takes”, he said. added.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister welcomed the Indian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Games to his residence over breakfast.

Knowing their stories and the Paralympic campaign well, Modi asked award-winning commuter Krishna Nagar what he thought of his medal dedication to COVID-19 warriors.

“I found it very touching, but what were you thinking when you did that?” Modi asked.

“I have seen health workers do their duty without thinking of themselves; that’s what inspired me to make this gesture, ”Nagar replied.

The athletes became outspoken during the interaction, with silver medal-winning paddler Bhavinaben Patel revealing that she overcame a viral infection and bout of fever during the Games.

“I didn’t have a good first game because of that. It was a tough day but I thought about your words when I left and I was not one of those who met you that day. . So I decided that I would do anything to meet you. I also thought that this might be my only chance, “she said.

“Never think negatively; you are a giant slayer,” Modi said.

During the interaction, Modi congratulated them on their record performance at the Games.

The Paralympic Games took place from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo, where India had sent its largest contingent. A total of 54 Indian athletes participated in nine sporting events.

Besides five gold medals, the country also won eight silver medals and six bronze medals.

The prime minister said the achievements of the para-athletes would help develop a sports culture in the country.

“I think there has to be a workshop on training disabled athletes; a book can also be written,” said Modi, praising the indomitable spirit and will of the athletes.

Gold and bronze medalist 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara, India’s top Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia, and shooters Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal, among others alongside Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju, were present during the session.

“As you told us at the start, do your best and don’t take any pressure, I only did it during the Games. The medals came respecting that,” said Lekhara, the first Indian woman. to win a gold medal. and two medals at the Games.

As he did with returning stars at the Olympics, the Prime Minister also advised para-athletes not to let success go to their heads and defeat cloud their minds.

“Your indomitable spirit and willpower is commendable in light of the insurmountable obstacles para-athletes have overcome in their lives,” Modi said during his interaction.

The para-athletes thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them and said they felt honored to share a table with him, calling it a great achievement for them.

Speaking at the session, Jhajharia, who won her first gold at the Athens Games in 2004, said her mother had to sell her jewelry to fund her trip to the Greek capital, highlighting the change that has happened since then.

Since its debut in 1968, India had won 12 medals until the 2016 edition of Rio. Out of 162 nations, India finished 24th in the overall medal standings in Tokyo.

What was a pleasant surprise for the athletes was that the Prime Minister also knew some of their struggles stories.