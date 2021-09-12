Capitol Police recommend January 6 disciplinary officers in six cases





WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Capitol Police said on Saturday that they recommended disciplinary action in six cases after an internal review of officers’ behavior following the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The department’s Professional Accountability Office opened 38 internal investigations and was able to identify 26 of the officers involved, police said in a statement. He said that in 20 of the cases no wrongdoing was found.

However, police said the violations were upheld and disciplinary action was recommended for six of the cases, including three for improper conduct, one for failing to follow instructions, one for inappropriate remarks and one for improper dissemination of information. .

It was not clear from the statement whether a case was an individual officer or whether an officer could be cited in more than one case. The names of the officers involved and details of the behavior or actions that led to the alleged violations have not been made public.

The statement also said that the US prosecutor’s office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime.

More than 600 people face charges in the January 6 attack, in which a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, battled police and attempted to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The statement said an internal review of another case is underway involving an official accused of unsatisfactory performance and improper conduct. He said an internal investigation began after a criminal investigation and no charges have been laid.

Five people died in the attack on Capitol Hill and its aftermath, including Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. A policeman who fought the crowd later died and several policemen later committed suicide.

This week, the USCP provided the information to the Justice Department as part of its ongoing prosecution of those involved in the January 6 attack.

Police opened the internal investigation in February and announced at the time that they were suspending six police officers with pay. Whether they were among those recommended for the discipline was not clear from the statement.

The department said the six cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the Capitol Police on Jan.6.

