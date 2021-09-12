



JINAN, Shandong, September 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enabled September 10, the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste opened in Jinan. Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony and read a congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinping. Xi called on countries around the world to take swift and concrete action to reduce food loss and waste. International Conference on Food Loss and Waste opens in Jinan, Shandong Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Zhang Wufeng, Party Group Member of the National Development and Reform Commission and Director of the National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration, Liu Jiayi, Secretary of the Committee Provincial CPC of Shandong, and Li Ganjie, Governor of Shandong Province, attended and delivered speeches. The world continues to suffer from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and faces frequent extreme natural disasters caused by climate change. Global food security is facing unprecedented pressure. This year, China passed the “Anti-Food Waste Law” to regulate the behavior of consumers and the restaurant industry in the form of law. The aim of the law is to save resources, protect the environment and promote sustainable economic and social development. Grain losses and wastage occur in the production, processing, circulation, storage and consumption chains. He called on all countries to strengthen systematic research, deepen exchanges and cooperation in policy, information, science and technology, and accelerate the formation of a joint casualty reduction force. of cereals. Tang Renjian stressed that food security is an eternal issue linked to human survival and development. The Chinese government will work with other countries to promote food loss reduction. He hopes that all parties improve the international cooperation mechanism, deepen science and technology exchanges for mutual benefit. Zhang Wufeng said that during the implementation of the “14th five-year plan”, the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration will play the key roles of planning guidance, macro management. and economic coordination, linking the whole chain, orientation of scientific and technological innovation standards, etc. to reduce grain losses and waste. The story continues Ambassadors from 16 countries including Ireland To China, agriculture ministers from 24 countries including United States, the UK, France, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, the Deputy Ministers of Agriculture from 6 countries including Japan and South Korea, the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and the heads of 6 international institutions addressed each other live or by video. Under the theme “Reducing Food Loss and Waste for Global Food Security”, the conference addressed major issues such as international food loss challenges, cooperation, accountability and governance. More than 300 representatives from relevant governments, renowned experts from the global academic community on food depreciation and relevant multinational companies attended the meeting online and offline. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intl-conference-on-food-loss-and-waste-opens-in-jinan-shandong-301374761.html SOURCE Information Office of the People’s Government of Shandong Province

