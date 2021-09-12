Jokowi publishes presidential rule 81/2021, stipulates PPN deputy minister / deputy director of Bappenas





Journalist: Vendy Yhulia Susanto | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo has issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 81 of 2021 regarding the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas). The regulations were promulgated on August 31, 2021. Under this regulation, Bappenas may have a deputy head of Bappenas / deputy minister of national development planning. Article 7 of the presidential regulations stipulates that at the head of Bappenas, the chief may be assisted by a deputy chief. The Deputy Chief is held by the Deputy Minister of National Development Planning. The primary rep is below and reports to the chef. The deputy chief has the task of assisting the chief in the implementation of the duties and functions of Bappenas. Read also: The lower limit of Indonesia’s economic growth in 2022 is raised, this is the consideration The details of the functions of the Deputy Director are determined by the Director (Head of Bappenas / Minister of the PPN). As we know, the head of Bappenas / Minister of the PPN has the task of directing Bappenas in the exercise of the functions and functions of Bappenas. Meanwhile, Bappenas performs government functions in the area of ​​national development planning to help the president administer the state government. In carrying out the aforementioned tasks, Bappenas performs the following functions: a. coordination and formulation of national development planning policies in the areas of themes, objectives, policy orientations for national development priorities, regulatory frameworks, institutional frameworks, financing frameworks, public service and investment frameworks, macroeconomic frameworks, frameworks , regional development policies, international cooperation, priority infrastructure project plans at national level; b. coordination, synchronization and integration of the implementation of national development budget planning and allocation policies; vs. coordination, synchronization and integration of a single data in the framework of planning, implementation, evaluation and control of national development; D. preparation of plans and amendments to the state revenue and expenditure budget in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance; e. preparation of strategic cross-sectoral development initiatives through the development of innovative development models as a basis for implementation and institutionalization in the plans and budgets of ministries / agencies / local governments; F. coordination of the acceleration of the implementation of the national development plan; g. coordination and formulation of policies in the field of monitoring, evaluation and control of the implementation of national development plans and financing; h. coordination, facilitation, implementation of research and integration of domestic and foreign funding sources, both between funding sources in the state revenue and expenditure budget and with non-state funding sources / programs in the revenue and expenditure budget in national development planning; I. implementation of technical support for all organizational elements within Bappenas; j. coordinate the implementation of tasks, supervise and provide administrative support to all elements of the organization within BAPPENAS; k. the management of State property / wealth which is the responsibility of BAPPENAS; and the. supervision of the execution of tasks within Bappenas. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



