Boris Johnson crisis as British urge PM to oppose Downing Street 10-year offer | Politics | New





A survey of Express.co.uk readers found 56% don’t want Mr Johnson to try to break the Iron Lady record, compared to 42% who do. Mrs Thatcher was Prime Minister for eleven years, from 1979 to 1990.

Speaking to The Times, a cabinet minister said Mr Johnson hoped to last even longer in office. They said, “He’s very competitive. He wants to continue longer than Thatcher. However, a survey of 11,085 Express.co.uk found that 6,212 do not want Mr Johnson to “serve another ten years and break Thatcher’s record”, up from 4,652. The balance, at two percent, is made up of those who were undecided.

Mr Johnson has been attacked by some Tories for planned tax hikes and green levies / Earlier this week he announced a new 1.25% levy on national insurance, which will fund the NHS and social care. Express.co.uk readers have targeted Mr Johnson, with several accusing him of ditching Conservative voters. One of them wrote: “10 years ?! This useless and selfish buffoon shouldn’t be allowed 10 more minutes, let alone 10 years. “ READ MORE: ‘Sick and tired of whining’ MP fears England is turning its back on rest of UK

Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, after Theresa May repeatedly failed to push her Brexit deal through Parliament. He won a spectacular victory in the general election in December 2019, which ultimately led to Brexit the following month. However, some readers of Express.co.uk have questioned its conservative credentials.

One of them wrote: “Thatcher was a true conservative, Johnson is not and never has been. “ A second wrote: “The difference is that Thatcher was a Conservative. We have not had a Conservative leader since. “Since then we have had Major the Gray, May the Wet and Boris the Buffoon, but no sign of a conservative in the Party.”

From next year a new 1.25% national insurance levy will be added, to fund a cap of £ 86,000 on the amount people have to pay for social care. The plan has been criticized by some conservatives, who argue that it is regressive and will hurt economic growth. However, it was passed in the House of Commons earlier this week, by 319 votes to 248.

