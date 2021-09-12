Students risk becoming increasingly politically disengaged – the varsity

In the 2019 federal election, only 53.9% of voters aged 1824 voted, which was significantly lower than the 70.6% turnout of Canadians over 35.

Compared to previous generations, young people and students, in particular, are less and less involved in mainstream politics, and the reality of Canadian politics does not encourage them to participate. Students also seem to be turning to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields which don’t provide much motivation to engage politically. Moreover, a whole segment of the student body, international students, cannot be a part of the political process in the first place.

More STEM jobs can mean less political engagement

Industries with the highest potential incomes and the most opportunities naturally attract many young people, and in this regard, political engagement does not pay off as it once did. Prior to this generation, Canada’s most prosperous and prestigious sectors, such as the public service, were closely tied to politics. In addition, workers who were members of unions had to be politically active to maintain their wages, which remained higher in the mining sector than in the private sector until the 1970s.

However, opportunities for advancement in the private sector have increased dramatically over the past decades, especially in the STEM fields. The 1945 salary of a member of Parliament and a doctor was worth today, after adjusting for inflation, the equivalent of about $ 180,000, but the salaries of the elders have stagnated, while that of of physicians has exceeded $ 300,000.

The pursuit of a scientific career is not necessarily an obstacle to political engagement. will make the leap into politics. The Canada closest to a prime ministerial post with a scientific background is that of Arthur Meighen, who studied mathematics in the 1920s. In 2019, only 7.4 percent of Canada’s 338 MPs were elected. confirmed to have obtained a postgraduate degree in STEM.

The relative importance of government in daily life has diminished. While students benefit from government-funded health care and education, many will join the 12 million Canadians currently working in the private sector. The immediate determinant of their quality of life will be the employer who pays their salary. Even if taken hostage, Canadians’ best hope will probably be the kidnapping and ransom insurance that many large corporations offer their employees, given that Canada officially maintains a policy of no negotiating with terrorists. If the private sector is more responsible for its livelihood than the government, what motivation do the 12 million private sector workers in Canada have to be politically active?

Students need motivation and the opportunity to vote

In recent years, the political discourse has broadened to include issues relevant to many traditionally under-represented demographic groups, but students are not one of them. In 2019, neither of the two biggest parties maintained a sufficiently comprehensive stance on student finances, a very pressing issue for students, given that one in six bankruptcies is linked to student debt.

The liberal parties’ platform in 2021, however, included policies that waive interest on student loans until 2023 and suspend loan payments for parents with children under the age of five. The Conservative Party promises to increase support for underfunded universities and improve the affordability of Canadian real estate for this generation. Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party aims to integrate post-secondary education into the public education system while helping students in debt with up to $ 20,000 in loan forgiveness. Whether or not this increase in relevant policies will improve youth and student engagement will become clearer after September 20.

Additionally, while international students made up 16.2 percent of Canada’s postsecondary population during the 2018-2019 academic year and are currently estimated to represent 21 percent of the University’s student body from Toronto, they are excluded from Canadian political life.

Canada expanded political participation to women and minority groups during the 20th century. However, Canada is one of the few countries to deny some individuals the rights they once had. For example, unlike other Commonwealth countries, Canada revoked the right of British subjects to participate in the Canadian political process, as Nova Scotia held the last Canadian provincial election in 2006 in which British subjects could participate.

Students from Commonwealth countries, in addition to other international students, should be able to participate in Canadian politics. Eliminating citizenship as a requirement of political rights can allow politics to become a more inclusive subject on campus and in Canadian society as a whole. Canadian politics have shaped Canada’s development, but it struggles to find its place in today’s world. Whatever course of action is taken, the policy will only remain relevant if it can involve everyone in Canada.

Daniel Yihan Mao is a first year economics student at Victoria College.