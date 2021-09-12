Every household will have piped water connection by 2024 as part of Prime Minister Modi’s “Jal Jeevan mission”, Jal Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said.





Kota: Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said as part of the Jal Jeevan mission, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to ensure that every household in the country has a connection with running water by 2024. Shekhawat was speaking to reporters here late Saturday night as he arrived for a day-long visit to the district. When Prime Minister Modi announced the Jal Jeevan mission on August 15, 2019, only 3,29,000,000 out of 19 crore households had piped water connections. Mothers and sisters in 83 percent of households had to collect water, the minister said. Five crore of tap water connections have been provided to households in all states since the mission began in December 2019. The figure will soon exceed 8 crore, he said. As many as 1,10,000 villages are 100% successful in providing connections to households, Shekhawat said. Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh have achieved 80% to 100% of their targets under the Jal Jeevan mission, he said. Unfortunately, some states are lagging behind and Rajasthan is one of them, he added. Shekhawat said he recently chaired a review meeting with officials from the government of Rajasthan and found that only 10 percent of the work on the mission was completed. The central government had approved a project to provide 83 lakhs of tap water connections and had also approved a budget accordingly. However, the government of Rajasthan has issued work orders for only 8 lakh connections so far. Posted on: Sunday September 12th, 2021 6:23 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/every-household-will-have-tap-water-connection-by-2024-under-pm-modis-jal-jeevan-mission-says-jal-minister-gajendra-shekhawat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos