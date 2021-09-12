Politics
Boris Johnson is in bed with the Russians so I call the Daily Mail
I was integrated as a special advisor to the heart of the Scottish government on a top secret mission. My mission: to provide information on the independence movement and report to my master spy, the mysterious master spy “H” who serves as minister in the cabinet of Nicola Sturgeon.
MONDAY
I received a very sharp and painful lesson on the current nature of Scottish politics. On my way to work, I meet a troupe of actresses on their way to a Fringe show. I feel playful and greet them happily: “Hope the show goes well ladies and, uh, break your leg and all that.” I give them a big boost. But, out of joy, it seems to upset them. One of them, a tall lady admittedly with a fake beard (which I later realize – much to my regret – is a real one) is not at all happy at all.
“How dare you cheat on me gender,” she shouts and invades my personal space in a very belligerent manner. “Geoff! Geoff! Geoff! she yells at me. I am rather taken aback and I try to calm her down by being charming. “I beg your pardon, I had no idea. My name is Rupert; what a pleasure to meet you, Geoff.
Still somewhat alarmed, I relate my disturbing meeting to Paula at Health. “Oh, keep it up, Rupert. They were not actors at all, but transgender protesters on their way to a counter-demonstration in Holyrood on proposed gender reforms. And are you sure it was “Geoff” they were screaming, and not “Terf”?
TUESDAY
I HAVE a morning free so I go to Boniek’s, the new Polish grocery store at the foot of Leith Walk. I am determined to tackle the gender debate and my mind goes back to another time and place in London when, slightly sparkling after one of The Spectator’s summer bacchanals, I am swept away by a beautiful woman I met at Luis Figo’s nightclub in Soho. To my delight, she began to slide her tongue rather deliciously into my mouth. A very nice, round girl, I thought.
Turns out her name was Lola and, well… I’m not the most masculine man in the world, but I know what I am and I’m happy to be a man. And so, apparently, Lola!
Yet the poor girl had struggled with her cock for many years before making the big change. “Well, I hope everything works out for you, lovely Lola. Maybe we could start over. And that’s the last time I saw her.
Passing in front of the Sainte-Marie cathedral, I pass and light a candle for the Lolas of the world. And may the Lord Jesus make his face shine on them all.
WEDNESDAY
As usual, I check the classifieds section of The Scotsman, and there, buried among the classifieds of used farm implements and math teachers is my summons to meet “H” tomorrow night in the parking lot of New Street.
THURSDAY
“H” IS already there when I arrive, coming out from behind a pillar; his face still hidden by his shadow.
“We have to act fast, Rupert. Boris begins to lose ground in the south. There is a story about to emerge that he traded his night ticket with a certain Olga Arshavin, one of Putin’s former lovers. Olga is now number three in the Federal Security Service and the Prime Minister is only gone to share with his top secret plans for our vindictive new class of nuclear submarines.
“Holy Mother of God,” I cried. “How the hell do these Navy guys get the names of our submarines?” ”
“I think you’re missing the point, Rupert. It is the biggest national security breach since Margaret Thatcher’s tailor-made underwear supplier was caught sewing tiny transmitters into the lining of her basic clothes on behalf of the Kremlin. We managed to cover that one, but we won’t have that chance this time around.
“So what do you need me to do?” ”
FRIDAY
FOLLOWING last week’s revelation about Nicola Sturgeon’s invitation to Russian government Minister Belanov to be his guest at COP26, I decide to have fun and shoot another fiction.
I hastily write an email to the Scottish editor of the Her Majesty’s Daily Mail along the M8 in Glasgow, a good guy and another Spurs fan who once led me astray in a sweatshop called Blue Dog la last time I was in Glasgow.
Dear A —,
“I’m sending you a chain of emails. They appear to come from the Prime Minister’s Office of the Russian Consul in Edinburgh, which suggests something more than a desire to share best practices in sustainable farming techniques, if you understand me.
“Do whatever you want with it. Keep bothering.”
