WATCH: Larry Kudlow touts ‘Donald Trump’s calm’ with a straight face

Do you remember Donald Trump’s presidency and administration? He was characterized by behavior such as accusing his predecessor of spying on him, encouraging brutal and disproportionate treatment of protesters, and stripping of the rights of marginalized groups such as transgender people. He held rallies where his fans chanted “lock him up” about his opponent and started spreading misinformation to the public from day one – when he lied about the size of his crowd. inauguration.

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

Now imagine calling it “calm”.

Now watch Larry Kudlow on Fox News do just that, with a straight face, though he admits you’d have to leave the Trumper Tantrum Tweetstorms out to match the tag. However, it does not address the deadly protests – the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters in January this year – which put Trump’s presidency or support on hold. , for example.

One very real thing Larry Kudlow just said on Fox Business: “When I say I long for Donald Trump’s calm, I’m serious …”

The. Calm. From. Donald. Asset. pic.twitter.com/Llqqqp8xyJ

– The recount (@therecount) September 12, 2021

Instead, he seems to suggest it because (in his opinion) Donald Trump would have handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan differently and would have taken responsibility for any incident or disaster.

“Trump was a good practical decision maker,” Kudlow explains.

Biden is accused of “playing the blame game” with regard to Afghanistan, and experts suggest Trump “took responsibility” when things went wrong.

Here are three excerpts from Trump’s presidency, in which he says he takes no responsibility – for the phone call that resulted in his second impeachment, the delays in COVID-19 testing, and for people trying to drink disinfectants after he suggested that using disinfectants inside the body could protect against COVID-19.

Journalist: “Do you take any responsibility for the fact that you are about to be dismissed? “

President Trump: “No. I don’t take it. Zero, to put it mildly.”

Let’s do this. #HappyImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/lIHS1d79JP

– Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 18, 2019

Q: Are you taking responsibility for the delay in testing for #coronavirus?

Trump: “No, I take no responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/bbFbZ7cCH3

– Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 13, 2020

Reporter: We have seen an increase in the number of people using disinfectant since your comments last week.

Trump: I can’t imagine why.

Journalist: Do you take responsibility for it?

Trump: No, I don’t.

pic.twitter.com/sEgjSuaBZi

– Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 27, 2020

Calm and taking responsibility?

